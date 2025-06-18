BREAKING: Travis Kelce is Focusing on 2025, Not 2026
The story of the offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs has been whether or not veteran tight end Travis Kelce is going to retire following the 2025 campaign. Rumors circulated earlier this offseason about Kelce's playing plans for 2025, but as we know, he's giving his all this year.
Kelce is in the final year of his contract, and while many are curious if he plans on retiring following the end of his contract, Kelce is focused on what he can do to help the Chiefs win another championship. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kelce revealed his mindset.
"I got one year on this contract, I know that," Kelce said. "We'll try and figure out something for next year. The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them, I can't see myself playing ever anywhere else. We'll deal with that down the road when the time is right, but right now I'm focused on winning a championship this year."
Kelce has become one of the faces of the Chiefs organization throughout his long NFL career. It didn't take long for Kelce to decide what his fate would be for the 2025 season, given that the love of the game for him is so strong.
"I love football," Kelce said. "I didn't really think about it that much. My friends and family, the team, the guys and women in this building, I love coming into work every single day. It wasn't a very tough (decision) for me. I know I'm getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I got a lot I can prove in this league. That being said, man, it wasn't really that hard of a decision for me."
While many thought that the end was last season for Kelce, given his statistics haven't met his average standards in two seasons, Kelce didn't feel like the Super Bowl was his last game at all.
"I didn't feel like it was my last game. I just felt like I got a lot more to prove."
From the sound of things, Kelce's main focus is on what he can do for the 2025 roster while he is still under contract. Should everything work out in his favor, perhaps 2025 won't be the end of Travis Kelce in a Chiefs uniform.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.