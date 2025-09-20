Route of Week: Why Kelce Showed He’s Still Elite Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The timing was a bit awkward, but Travis Kelce as one of the NFL’s most prominent players still had a few important obligations this week.
After all, according to the NFL’s E-commerce team, in the week after he and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Aug. 26, his jersey sales were up 87 percent compared to the week prior – serendipitously a number to match his uniform.
Steak and New Heights
Shortly after dropping a critical pass from Patrick Mahomes in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Eagles, the tight end made a public appearance with Mahomes, Taylor Swift and country recording artist Kane Brown. The pre-scheduled event was to commemorate the grand opening of 1587 Prime, Kansas City’s newest steakhouse.
And then, of course, his weekly appearance as co-host of the immensely popular New Heights podcast with big brother Jason. Obviously, listeners wanted to hear Kelce’s first reaction to Sunday’s interception on the goal line.
“Let's do it, man,” the tight end told his brother on Tuesday, with tongue firmly planted in cheek. “My day was going great. I forgot about this game, put it in the past. Let's (expletive) talk about it, Jason. Yeah, let's bring it back up to the forefront and get the people what they want.”
Still elite
And while Kelce admirably took full accountability for failing to catch the touchdown, an interception that played a critical role in the outcome of the game, he still made several positive plays in the 20-17 loss. The team’s leading receiver with 61 yards, he caught four passes on the day – all important receptions.
In fact, six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Steve Smith awarded Kelce with his Route of the Week.
Down 7-3 in the second quarter and facing fourth-and-4 from the Eagles’ 42-yard line, Kelce made a clutch reception. He got open by essentially running three routes, first sitting in a zone just off the line of scrimmage, then drifting toward the center of the field. Finally, after getting safety Andrew Mukuba to bite inside, he shot toward the sideline and made the catch.
Then, as he’s done throughout his career, he picked up important yards after the catch as Mukuba tried to bring him down. Kelce held the ball out in front of him with one hand as he swatted away Mukuba’s tackle. The play went for 18 yards.
Four snaps later, Mahomes dove for the pylon to give the Chiefs’ their first lead since the AFC championship game against Buffalo. Kelce said stringing more of those plays together is the recipe Kansas City needs to use in order to pull out of the early season funk.
“I think just running this Andy Reid offense,” Kelce said, “which hasn't failed us yet, I think running that offense to a tee and just doing what our coaches ask us to do, our teammates ask us to do. I think keeping that focus going forward with it, keeping the energy up and keeping the focus up and the attention to detail up, I think that'll it'll all iron itself out.”
