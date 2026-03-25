The Chiefs' 3 Best Chances at a Blowout in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs can't disappoint in 2026. After the offseason they've had, their offense has sky-high expectations. There's no reason why they should miss the playoffs for a second year in a row.

Losing Trent McDuffie will make their defense worse, but it's clear this team wants to emphasize their offense. Whether that was the right call or not is yet to be determined, but the Chiefs' offense of yesteryear is attempting a roaring comeback. Which of their opponents gives them an opportunity to flex their muscles in 2026?

Confidence Boosters

Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins running back DeVon Achane (28) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Chiefs will be on the road to face the Dolphins, in a matchup they should feel extremely confident about. Patrick Mahomes is 2 - 0 against the Dolphins in his career, including a playoff victory. The Dolphins roster has been gutted, with them losing their starting quarterback and top receiving options in the same offseason.

The Chiefs may not be rid of Jaylen Waddle , but his departure will help them win this game. All their defense has to do is remove De'Von Achane from the equation, and new quarterback Malik Willis will have nobody to throw to. Their offense doesn't have the firepower to keep up with the Chiefs, and the Chiefs' defense is better.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are in a similar position to the Dolphins, with them losing their starting quarterback this offseason. Timing matters with this game, as Justin Fields could possibly get revenge on his former team.

No matter who's at quarterback for the Chiefs, they should be able to handle the Jets easily. They can lean on their run game if Mahomes isn't healthy yet, and if he is, he's going to set their secondary on fire. The Jets do have intriguing offensive weapons, but Geno Smith is not the quarterback they want dishing the ball out to those weapons.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Chiefs will face the Jets at home, and another bottom-of-the-barrel team they'll face at home next season is the Arizona Cardinals. Both of these teams finished last in their divisions, and both of them have subpar quarterback play.

Jacoby Brissett is a step above Smith, with his arm posing a legitimate threat against the Chiefs' weakened secondary. However, I don't think he can go back and forth with Mahomes. Even if he can, the Chiefs have a more reliable pair of running backs they can use to control the pace of the game and rely on their stadium to help them out.