The Chiefs' 3 Best Chances at a Blowout in 2026
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The Kansas City Chiefs can't disappoint in 2026. After the offseason they've had, their offense has sky-high expectations. There's no reason why they should miss the playoffs for a second year in a row.
Losing Trent McDuffie will make their defense worse, but it's clear this team wants to emphasize their offense. Whether that was the right call or not is yet to be determined, but the Chiefs' offense of yesteryear is attempting a roaring comeback. Which of their opponents gives them an opportunity to flex their muscles in 2026?
Confidence Boosters
The Chiefs will be on the road to face the Dolphins, in a matchup they should feel extremely confident about. Patrick Mahomes is 2 - 0 against the Dolphins in his career, including a playoff victory. The Dolphins roster has been gutted, with them losing their starting quarterback and top receiving options in the same offseason.
The Chiefs may not be rid of Jaylen Waddle, but his departure will help them win this game. All their defense has to do is remove De'Von Achane from the equation, and new quarterback Malik Willis will have nobody to throw to. Their offense doesn't have the firepower to keep up with the Chiefs, and the Chiefs' defense is better.
The New York Jets are in a similar position to the Dolphins, with them losing their starting quarterback this offseason. Timing matters with this game, as Justin Fields could possibly get revenge on his former team.
No matter who's at quarterback for the Chiefs, they should be able to handle the Jets easily. They can lean on their run game if Mahomes isn't healthy yet, and if he is, he's going to set their secondary on fire. The Jets do have intriguing offensive weapons, but Geno Smith is not the quarterback they want dishing the ball out to those weapons.
The Chiefs will face the Jets at home, and another bottom-of-the-barrel team they'll face at home next season is the Arizona Cardinals. Both of these teams finished last in their divisions, and both of them have subpar quarterback play.
Jacoby Brissett is a step above Smith, with his arm posing a legitimate threat against the Chiefs' weakened secondary. However, I don't think he can go back and forth with Mahomes. Even if he can, the Chiefs have a more reliable pair of running backs they can use to control the pace of the game and rely on their stadium to help them out.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.