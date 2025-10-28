How Mahomes’ Quick Thinking Averted Memento Disaster for Kelce
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes was the caboose.
The trailer in a procession of five teammates to congratulate Travis Kelce on the touchdown reception Mahomes originated, the quarterback calmly scooped up the football in the grass. Kelce had discarded like an empty can of Sport Coffee.
Mahomes pays attention to those details and, especially in this situation, that’s a good thing. The football was historic and without the quarterback’s quick thinking, the ball might’ve wound up grouped with lookalike cousins among random practice equipment.
The quarterback said it was the least he could do for Kelce.
“He’s the true Chiefs Chief,” Mahomes said after the game. “He’s the guy that has been here through the whole thing. Been here with Coach Reid the entire time. He’s helped set the culture. He helped set the culture of what it means to play for Coach Reid and to play in Kansas City, and I was able to come in and then have that guy to rely on.”
Mahomes relied on longtime equipment staffer Chris Shropshire to secure the memento for posterity. The touchdown pass punctuated the game’s most important drive, because it gave Kansas City a 21-7 lead with 18 minutes left, forcing the Commanders to pass the remainder of the game.
Touchdown catch No. 100
It also marked the 100th touchdown reception in the career of the future Hall of Fame tight end. Including postseason, only three NFL tight ends have ever reached that plateau (Antonio Gates 118, Tony Gonzalez 115 and Rob Gronkowski 107).
Second, it marked the 83rd regular-season touchdown of Kelce’s career to match Priest Holmes’ career franchise record. Not including postseason, Kelce now has 80 receiving touchdowns, two rushing and a 2014 recovery of a Dwayne Bowe fumble in a 2014 win over the Chargers.
And when Kelce pounced on that loose ball in his second NFL season, no one believed he would eventually tie Holmes.
“For him to be able to do what he’s done over this amount of time is great,” Andy Reid said after Monday’s game. “And still, as you guys know, you come out to practice, you see that energy. He’s got energy every day, and he’s not the youngest guy, so he just goes and goes.”
Not small accomplishment
One of the best free-agent signings in team history, Holmes joined the Chiefs in 2001 after four seasons with the Ravens. In only 65 regular-season games in a Kansas City uniform from 2001-07, Holmes scored 76 rushing touchdowns and caught seven TD passes.
A first-team All-Pro in three straight seasons (2001-03), Holmes was the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2002, when he led the league with 2,287 scrimmage yards. He led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in both 2002 and 2003.
“He’s breaking all the records now,” Mahomes said of Kelce, “and he’s all about the team, so I want to make sure that he gets that and hopefully we can get another football for him later in the season after he actually breaks the record.”
Gonzalez, meanwhile, caught 78 of those 115 touchdowns in the colors of the Chiefs, who selected him 13th overall in the first round of the 1997 draft. Kelce has long admired both Holmes and Gonzalez.
Including Monday’s sure-handed touchdown just inside the goal line, Kelce finished with 99 yards on six catches. He now has three 99-yard games in his career and two have come against the Commanders, including the 2021 game in Washington. He also finished with seven catches for 99 yards in a 2018 win at Cleveland.
This season, Kelce already has four catches of 25-plus yards through eight games. Last year, he had only three during the regular season.
