Looking Back at the Chiefs’ Last Battle with Commanders
The Kansas City Chiefs, finally above the .500 mark, go into Week 8 and will host the Washington Commanders for Monday Night Football. Both franchises made the playoffs last season, and while the Chiefs made the Super Bowl, the Commanders are still a team that has to be taken seriously.
Despite the Commanders' 3-4 record, they're still a team that can put up a ton of points. Additionally, this will be the first time that the Chiefs will square off against the Commanders since Week 6 of the 2021 campaign, a game in which Kansas City took home the victory.
In honor of their Monday Night Football showdown, here's a trip down memory lane on how that Week 6 battle went down.
The Review
The last time these two franchises met in the regular season, the Commanders were yet to be the name of the franchise. Instead, the Washington Football Team suffered a defeat at home against the Chiefs by the final score of 31-13.
The Chiefs' offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, scored in each quarter of the game, with the biggest offensive outburst being in the fourth quarter, adding 14 points to put the game away. Washington, on the other hand, scored 13 early but was held scoreless in the second half of the game.
Mahomes went to work and never let his foot off the gas, even when the Chiefs sat with the lead. According to his final line score, Mahomes' day finished with 397 passing yards in 32 completions, had two touchdowns, two interceptions and was sacked three times.
Taylor Heinicke was the starting quarterback for Washington that day, securing himself 182 passing yards in 24 completions, along with one touchdown and one interception. Mahomes will once again take on the Commanders, having only thrown one interception in the last five games.
Best Offense Performers
Tight end Travis Kelce had the most receiving yards for Kansas City, hauling in 99 yards and earning six first downs. J.D. McKissic, on the other side for Washington, was the best receiving option, bringing in 65 receiving yards.
The likes of Deebo Samuel and Rashee Rice now lead the two franchises on the receiving side of the football, as the times have changed since the last time these two squared off.
