Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Downward Spiral Continues in Recent Projection
Over the last two seasons, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has seen his production decrease. The future Hall of Fame inductee hasn't surpassed 1,000 receiving yards since the 2022 campaign, and hasn't notched double-digit touchdowns in the span either.
Last season, Kelce still led the Chiefs offense in receiving yards, hauling in 823 in 97 receptions. However, in terms of statistics, it was the least amount of receiving yards he has had in his career. He also brought in three touchdowns, which was another career low.
Going into the new season, Kelce's main focus is on becoming a leader for the younger players, as he felt he let the team down on their playoff journey. In what could be his final season, head coach Andy Reid revealed that Chiefs Kingdom should expect more of the same from their legendary tight end.
"More be similar to last year, I would imagine, as it goes," Reid said to the media following mandatory minicamp. "So he's in great shape right now. So I think he's looking forward to getting going."
With that in mind, a recent projection for all 32 NFL franchises, created by ESPN's Mike Clay, sees Kelce being utilized as often as he was last season. However, according to Clay, Kelce's downward trend in production will once again be the Chiefs' Achilles heel on the offense.
In the projections, Kelce is set to haul in 73 receptions on 100 targets. In those 73 receptions, Kelce would bring in 706 receiving yards, marking a new career low, while also scoring five touchdowns. Kelce's career low in receptions came in his second season in the league, earning 72.
Kelce has been a consistent piece in the Chiefs' offense, bringing in 1,000 receiving yards or more in seven straight seasons. But the 2025 campaign, should the projection ring true, could be a sign that it's time for Kelce to hang up the cleats.
When asked earlier this offseason on if he plans to retire or not, Kelce made his plan clear on what to expect from him this season, and his desire in Kansas City, should he decide to play after the 2025 campaign.
"I got one year on this contract, I know that," Kelce said. "We'll try and figure out something for next year. The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them, I can't see myself playing ever anywhere else. We'll deal with that down the road when the time is right, but right now I'm focused on winning a championship this year."
