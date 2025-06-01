What If 2025 Isn’t the End For Chiefs' Travis Kelce?
The Kansas City Chiefs go into the 2025 season with a ton of goals. The biggest is to return to the playoffs after their embarrassing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. But another goal the franchise has is to get one final good season out of veteran tight end and future Hall of Fame inductee, Travis Kelce.
Kelce's production has dipped over the last two seasons, as last season he hauled in the fewest receiving yards he's ever brought in throughout his career. Going into his age-35-36 season, several believe the end is just around the corner for the multiple-time Super Bowl champion.
However, there could be a world where Kelce returns to the Chiefs in 2026, but a ton of things would have to stand out throughout 2025. According to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce hasn't shown any signs of slowing down going into his 13th season in the National Football League.
"If it's the last ride, you would never know," Mahomes said. "I mean, the way he's talking about football, the way he's talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year. I mean, he doesn't seem like a guy that it's his last ride, like he's tired of the job. I mean, he's in there, he's working, and I know his body feels good. I think it feels better than even last year before going into last season."
Kelce's current Chiefs contract expires at the end of this season. According to Spotrac.com, Kelce is set to earn a base salary of $4,500,000, a roster bonus of $12,500,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000, while also carrying a cap hit of $19,801,667 and a dead cap value of $14,051,667.
Reportedly, Kelce has lost weight this offseason, has expressed his desire to play the game, and is looking to improve on arguably the worst season of his career. A true leader in the locker room, Kelce's impact has made the Chiefs better, but when comes the time to hang up a career?
Some believe Kelce's best years are behind him, while others believe he still has enough in the tank to get things done. Depending on how he plays this season overall, perhaps the Chiefs would consider another year. But seeing how much tight end talent the Chiefs possess, it is an intriguing storyline to watch all season.
