Where Travis Kelce Ranks On NFL's Top 100 Players List
The future Hall of Fame tight end who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, once again sees his name on one of the most impressive lists any NFL player can be on. Kelce has not only become an icon of the Chiefs franchise, but his popularity continues to grow within and beyond the NFL.
Kelce ranked as the 37th-best player in the National Football League ahead of the 2025 regular season. Cracking the Top 50 is very impressive, but due to his declining season last year, Kelce fell out of the Top 10 after previously ranking as the ninth-best player in the NFL ahead of 2024.
While Kelce is coming off arguably the worst statistical season of his career, the future Hall of Famer still exceeds average numbers for a player at his position. He didn't secure over 1,000 receiving yards, but he did collect 823 and saw a brunt of the passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Going into what could be his final season in the NFL, Kelce has looked very impressive thus far through the offseason. Shedding weight this offseason and even landing a role in Happy Gilmore 2, Kelce has the world in his hands for what he wishes to achieve in 2025.
A big reason that Kelce has become the player that he is today comes from the utilization of the Chiefs' offense. Head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes like to get the football to Kelce. This season has the potential to see a role decrease for Kelce, depending on his performance early in the campaign.
Kelce's Analysis
NFL.com's Bobby Kownack broke down why Kelce is ranked as the 37th-best player going into the 2025 season in the NFL. Read the analysis below.
- "Was it a down year for Kelce? Absolutely. Would most tight ends kill to match his 2025 output even once in their career? Absolutely. Kelce’s receiving yards and touchdown totals marked his lowest since what was essentially a redshirt rookie season, yet he still finished fifth among TEs in yards and third in receptions (12th overall) on the way to his 10th straight Pro Bowl," Kownack wrote.
- "The 35-year-old is one of the NFL’s greatest-ever exploiters of zone coverage and maintains a cosmic connection with Patrick Mahomes. Lost step or not, he'll make defenses pay plenty once again in the season ahead."
