Andy Reid’s Message to Those Who Doubt the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs franchise has heard all the talk this offseason. Whether it's from their beloved Chiefs Kingdom rooting them on as they go into the 2025 campaign or it's several doubters believing the dynasty has come to an end, the Chiefs have heard it all.
But time for listening is over.
The Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC, regardless of how things went for them against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Even with an aging Travis Kelce and inconsistencies on the offensive line, the Chiefs still made their way to their third straight Super Bowl.
This offseason has been filled with ups and downs for the Chiefs. But at the end of the day, when they're ready to take the field again in the regular season, they are the team to beat to be the man. Head Coach Andy Reid knows that all too well.
Joining Kay Adams on Up and Adams with Kay Adams, Coach Reid was asked if he had any thoughts on those who are doubting the Chiefs. Coach Reid, who's been around the block once or twice, didn't stray away from the reality of last season, but sent a message to those who are willing to listen.
- "There were so many close games, but that's the National Football League," Coach Reid said. "When it's all said and done, it's about winning the game, and we have winners, and they figured it out. We don't listen to all the noise. If you do that, you're going to go crazy."
- "I don't care about the noise, let's go win the game. We've got a great challenge coming up here. We get to start off in Brazil, and then we go from there. So, these teams in the AFC West are strong with great head coaches and great players, and we understand that. The rest of the league, there is so much parity in this league that you have to be on your A-game every week."
While Coach Reid might not listen to the noise, some players on the Chiefs are bound to use the doubt as motivation for this season. At the end of the day, it's results-based, and the Chiefs are all about results.
