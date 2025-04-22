Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie Relives Draft Day Experience
The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they brought in cornerback Trent McDuffie with one of their two first-round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since donning a Chiefs uniform, McDuffie has continued to improve his game and has lived up to his first-round draft selection.
With the 2025 NFL Draft just days away, McDuffie took a walk down memory lane on the day he was drafted. In Monday's press conference held with McDuffie, he recalled what his draft day experience was like, and the belief that he had before getting that phone call.
"For me, night one, I was like 'I don't think I'm going to go'", McDuffie recalled. "To be honest, I did not think I was going first round, I thought I was going Day Two. So, night one, I was like, let's all get together, enjoy the draft, have fun, enjoy the hoopla, I don't think I'm going to go today, let's just kick back and relax."
"During the night, I was chillin," McDuffie continued. "I was on the couch, watching everybody get drafted, talking to my agent, talking to my family, and then I heard my phone went off."
The moment that any young professional football player would love to get, McDuffie believed, was happening on day two. What happens next can only bring a smile to your face.
"It was Kansas City, and to I was like 'woah'", McDuffie said. "I didn't know they were on the board, I didn't know they were a team that was looking at me. I remember picking it up, talking to (Brett) Veach, talked to Coach Reid, talked to Spags. I always say, during the phone call, it was funny, I look back, and I don't even know who I was talking to. I had zero communication. For me and the Chiefs, that was my first time hearing voices."
Now, with the 2025 Draft on the horizon, perhaps there will be more young players with similar experiences to McDuffie. Going into his fourth season in the NFL, McDuffie is only focused on getting back on the field and drowning out all the other outside noise.
