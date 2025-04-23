Will Chiefs' Defensive Prospect Start in the NFL in Year 1?
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, one of the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest needs on the defensive side is a cornerback.
The Chiefs already have one cornerback who has been great for them, and that is cornerback Trent McDuffie. McDuffie was drafted by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft and has been one of the best cornerbacks since entering the league.
The Chiefs will be looking for a prospect to draft who can be a starter right out of the gate in his rookie season. One of those prospects is cornerback Trey Amos out of the University of Mississippi. Amos had a solid college career and is one of the top prospects at his position in this year's draft.
Amos will be a great fit in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense because he can play both outside and in the nickel position. But most importantly Amos will be ready to start for the Chiefs in his rookie season and will be learning from McDuffie. The Chiefs can also turn Amos into a Pro Bowl-type player.
"Long press cornerback who proved he could make the jump from the Sun Belt to the SEC without a hitch. Amos can disrupt the release and plays with good short-area movement in man coverage. He can get a little lost at the top of the route and needs occasional safety nets over the top," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He has twitchy feet to close and sees the action clearly from zone, but can be hampered by indecisiveness, despite favorable instincts. Amos uses physicality and length to shrink the 50/50 odds in his favor. He can play in multiple coverages but is most consistent in zone. Amos needs to ramp up his run support and trust his eyes in space, but he has the goods to become a solid starting outside corner."
If the Chiefs have the chance to take Amos in the draft, they will be doing their defense a favor by drafting a cornerback who can help shut down the other side of the field with Trent McDuffie. The Chiefs are not scared to trade up to take a certain player as well. They can be looking to do that as well.
