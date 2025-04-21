One Position the Chiefs Must Take in This Year's Draft
It is not a secret what the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest draft need is this year. The Chiefs address the offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs' offensive line was the team's biggest problem last season. If they do not improve upfront in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, they are going to get a similar result to what ended their season last year or worse.
The Chiefs also have to improve their offensive line because they must protect the best quarterback in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes. They cannot let Mahomes get sacked as much as he did last season.
The Chiefs did address some part of the offensive line in free agency, but they still have holes to fill on the offensive line still as they head to the draft this week.
Adam Teicher of ESPN said this about the Chiefs drafting an offensive lineman.
"The Chiefs signed Moore and for now, at least, he's their starting left tackle. But he was mostly a backup during his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, so he's hardly a sure thing. The Chiefs have been searching for years for a long-term solution at left tackle, and they can't count on Moore being that player," said Teicher.
"They also don't have much depth, with Wanya Morris the only candidate to serve as the backup for both Moore and right tackle Jawaan Taylor now that Kingsley Suamataia appears destined to play at guard. They aren't so desperate they have to reach for a tackle but it would make sense to add a player who could push Moore for playing time in 2025 and be ready for a starting role in 2026."
"We're really excited about Jaylon Moore and what he can bring to the table,'' Veach said. "But it's a long season and ... any chance you have to draft a guy that you can project to be a starting left tackle, you do that. They're really hard to come by."
"You don't ever shy away from that position.''
If the Chiefs can get the offensive line right in 2025 and they protect Mahomes, the offense will be close to unstoppable for any defense they go up against.
