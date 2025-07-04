Time is Ticking For A Chiefs Trey Smith Extension
The Kansas City Chiefs have been cautious with their funds this offseason. Bringing in a handful of free agents, biting the bullet of letting veterans go, and saving money to sign draftees have taken priority in the Chiefs' bank account. However, one major to-do left on their list has still yet to be completed.
One of the first moves this offseason for the Chiefs was placing a franchise tag on offensive guard Trey Smith. The franchise tag would pay Smith $23.402 million fully guaranteed. However, as general manager Brett Veach stated earlier this offseason, there is no secret that the organization wants to lock up Smith long-term.
With that, the Chiefs only have so many days left to work out an extension with Smith and his agent before Smith is committed to playing on the franchise tag for the 2025 campaign.
"At 4:00 p.m. ET, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multi-year contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2025 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game," the National Football League wrote.
The Chiefs can approach this in one of two ways. First, they could look to get an extension done before the July 15 deadline. This would allow the franchise's front office some extra time to figure out how they wish to spend their money for the 2025 offseason in preparation for 2026.
Or, should the Chiefs and Smith not reach an agreement, as stated by the NFL, only a one-year deal is allowed to be signed. Smith has made his feelings clear on the contract situation, stating that he loves playing for Kansas City.
"History suggests Smith would have had stood a good chance to become the new salary benchmark for offensive guards if he had been able to hit the open market this year. A Pro Bowl-caliber guard in his prime has reset the market in free agency several times as an unrestricted free agent. It's happened on five occasions dating to 2016 with Kelechi Osemele," CBS Sports' Joel Corry reported.
