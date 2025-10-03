Smith Has Unique Take on Suamataia as Chiefs’ Line Gels
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City guard Trey Smith spoke to reporters from team headquarters prior to Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs (2-2) will visit Jacksonville (3-1) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
On the offensive line stacking good games:
“Yeah, definitely just taking strides as a unit and just taking it game by game, day by day. And there are things we all need to work on, but really enjoy seeing the young guys get after it and everybody in the group having success in that way. But like I said, there's still a lot of things that we all need to work on.”
On left guard Kingsley Suamataia:
“Yeah, it's awesome to see Kings go out there and doing his thing and having success. And he's a great guy, and he's a great teammate, a great friend, a brother. So, it's always good seeing someone that you care about going out there, balling and doing well and finding success on the field. We know what type of player he is, how talented he is, and he has a high ceiling and potential for what he can be.”
On mentoring younger players:
“Yeah, it's cool. Great responsibility, man. I mean, just trying to help everybody along, alongside with Creed (Humphrey) as well, and Jawaan (Taylor) as well, being the older guys in the room to help guide the younger guys and uphold the standard. Like I said, sort of top-to-bottom leadership with Coach (Andy) and Corey Matthaei sort of dictating, and we just make sure we uphold the standard.”
On the biggest challenge with regard to communication, especially with the newer left side:
“Yeah, I think just continuity with the offensive line, if you look at the position as a whole, is important. Understand the tendencies of the guys you play next to, how he's going to take a certain block, how you set something up, how he's going to respond. I mean, it is extremely important just to build that communication, that comfortability and that comfort level beside the guy you're playing with.”
On spacing with right tackle Jawaan Taylor:
“Yeah, I mean, just different looks that the defense presents, playing with anticipation for it. And then just practice. Like, the more reps you get, the more comfortable you get, the more it's almost second nature. And being able to play with somebody for a couple years, you understand their tendencies and their habits, and you have a certain level of communication that you have going into it, and it all helps. And like I said, there's so much importance in terms of continuity and offensive line, playing beside people.”
On the goal-line and red-zone offense:
“Yeah, in critical situations we can always execute and be better. And at the end of day, I feel like, for us, if we just execute what our coaches have for us, we’ll be good. And I feel like there's always so much more for us to work on as a total unit.”
On the challenges presented by the Jaguars’ simulated pressures and stunts:
“Yeah, the Jaguars are an extremely talented defensive front. A lot of veterans in that unit as well. They do a really good job. They're a good football team, first and foremost, but especially up front. Their defensive line is sort of the heartbeat of their defense. They do a phenomenal job. And it's the NFL; everybody's going to be good week in and week out. It's going to be a challenge up front. But we're going to prepare and we’re going to attack. And like I said, I can't give enough credit to those guys because of how well they’ve played the game this year.”
On the moment he finally felt comfortable as a younger player:
Yeah, it was a roller coaster that first year, to be honest with you. I feel like in playoff time, that’s when I started really super settling in. Like, I know what I am, I know what I'm doing, sort of my role on the team, and the sense of urgency. Getting enough looks over that year span where it's like, man, I've seen every front, every type of player.
Then, obviously, going to Year 2, you have that level of, ‘Okay, this is where I'm at. This is where I need to be.’ And I feel like it's a constant building process. We're all trying to learn. We're all trying to be better, and it just takes a lot of time. And for our young guys, who are doing a great job of attacking it, like I said, we have great coaches with Coach Heck, Coach Matthaei. They do a good job making sure the guys are ready and prepared. And mentally, man, can't give them enough credit for how they attack every game. I mean, they handle it well. They handle it like professionals.”
On whether blocking for a run-pass option (RPO) is difficult for him:
“No, I don't really think it changes our mentality. Sort of, we preach like, at the end of the day, it could be a pass. We run a lot of RPOs as well, but for us, it's just getting after the guy up front. And we have systems built in our offense where we aren't down the field and doing things of that nature. But like I said, our coaches do a phenomenal job of teaching us that.
“There's a level of controlled aggression. I would say that's something I had to learn, and still learning at times, but I wouldn't say it really affected my play that much as a whole, for the most part.”
On whether he prefers plays that aren’t RPOs:
“I have no preference, as long as we keep pushing that ball down the field. No preference.”
On Josh Simmons and whether he’s seen eye-popping moments from the rookie left tackle:
“Yeah, he's had a lot. He's had a lot. I really like Josh, man, what he's done, the talent level that he has. For me, I think the sky's the limit for him, and it's really fun just being able to watch him and try to help him out in his game. And to be a resource for him, because that's how much I believe in him. And, obviously with Kingsley as well, how talented he is. But it's fun. It's fun watching 71 get out there, man, and doing his thing. And there's a reason he got drafted where he got drafted, and I think his sky’s the limit for him.”
On looking back to how they handled 0-2 and whether they can capitalize on that moving forward:
“Yeah, it's the NFL. It's a tough job. It's not easy. Everyone in this league is good, or they wouldn't be in this league. And you take it one game at a time, you take it one day at a time, you take it one play at a time. You don't blink. You don’t look too far ahead. You just stay focused in the present moment. And you just try to win each day, each rep, as much as you can. And you just keep pushing it forward from there.
On his 2021 draft class and how he’s grown closer to those teammates through the years:
“Yeah, it's cool to see those same guys and familiar faces, quite a few of us still here. And just having a good friendship and a good rapport with all your guys, and seeing them succeed. And knowing we all came in together at the time and still having an established level of success here. It's a really cool feeling.
“I got drafted here. I was blessed, fortunate to be here and to still go to work with Creed (Humphrey), seeing him, playing beside him, that's awesome. We were in draft training together. Having a guy like Nick Bolton; I used to knock heads with him at Missouri. And having a guy like Noah Gray, who's a great tight end for our team, who does a lot of stuff and at times is underappreciated but is a hell of a player.
“And including like Malik Herring and other people. I hope I'm not missing anybody else. But it's cool being able to still have those guys around and even reminisce back in the couple old years. You know, getting a little bit older.”
