Several Chiefs Find Themselves on Impressive Prediction Listing
The Kansas City Chiefs have become the National Football League juggernaut in recent seasons, consistently claiming a playoff spot and making a deep run in the postseason. Going into the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs will look to prove to the world why they are still the team to be in the AFC.
That said, the Chiefs have clear top players on their roster who will help them achieve success this season. With head coach Andy Reid's mastermind, he has been able to develop his players to bring out the best they have to display. Some of the top players found themselves on a recent impressive list.
ESPN recently revealed its 2025 NFL Rank: Predicting top 100 players for this season, which is a list that any player in the NFL would be lucky to find themselves on. Of the Top 100 list, five Chiefs have found themselves on the list. Below is where they rank, and the small blurb featured in why ESPN ranked them in that position.
75) Trey Smith (G)
- "The Chiefs are confident Smith can continue to improve after they made him the highest-paid interior lineman in league history with a four-year, $94 million extension this summer. The best way for Smith to continue to ascend is by becoming one of the best pass blockers in the league this season. He is already known for tenacity and strength as a dominant run blocker," Nate Taylor wrote.
39) Trent McDuffie (CB)
- "McDuffie should be one of the Chiefs' most versatile players in 2025. Longtime coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will use him on the perimeter and as the nickel defender on critical downs. Known for his coverage skills, McDuffie has the talent to lead the Chiefs in interceptions this season. If Spagnuolo wants to get really creative, McDuffie could be used more often as a blitzer, a role he excelled in during the 2023 season."
25) Creed Humphrey (C)
- "The NFL's best center will enter a new phase in his career this season. Humphrey is excellent in pass blocking and has mastered recognizing blitzes. But in 2025, Humphrey will be asked to mentor and provide excellent communication to new left guard Kingsley Suamataia, a second-year player, and rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, the Chiefs' first-round pick."
10) Chris Jones (DT)
- "As the leader of the Chiefs' defense, Jones will command plenty of double-team blocks in the season. With a few more defensive linemen added to the roster, he should still be a dominant force when he gets one-on-one opportunities. Jones could lead the team in sacks this season."
1) Patrick Mahomes (QB)
- "After the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX, the league's most talented quarterback will have plenty of motivation to showcase that he can still be a better version of himself. Mahomes should also have more of his best targets --Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown-- on the field together in 2025."
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on now former Chief Bailey Zappe by visiting our Facebook page (here).