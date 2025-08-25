How Skilled Is Chiefs' Trent McDuffie?
Trent McDuffie has been one of the brightest stars for the Kansas City Chiefs in the three years he's been on the team, and his versatility on defense has been his most impressive trait. The Chiefs can place him wherever in the backfield, and he'll come up with results.
Last year was his most productive year yet, with him having two interceptions and as well as forcing a fumble. His tackle numbers may have gone down, but that's due to him being moved to the outside and relegated to locking down opposing teams' number one wide receiver.
His ability to track the ball in the air and stick to receivers like glue makes him one of the most valuable cornerbacks in the NFL, and he's a big reason why the Chiefs will likely still encounter success in the next five years.
Top Five CB?
FOX Sports revealed its top ten cornerbacks in the NFL ahead of the new season, and it's no surprise that McDuffie made the list. His rank has increased from where it was a year ago, and that number is only going to continue going up.
"He was once the league’s best slot cornerback before moving outside. And once there, he earned the title as one of the league’s best cornerbacks. Period. That doesn’t happen often. It’s a testament to McDuffie’s intelligence and athleticism.
His intelligence and athleticism last season are what led to him being a part of the top 100 players list the NFL makes every year for the first time in his career. It's also why the Chiefs felt comfortable extending him, while they let other players on their defense walk in free agency.
"And let’s not forget how complicated Steve Spagnuolo can make his defense for the top players with unique disguises that require immense discipline. Yup, McDuffie is a special and unique talent".
Next season, the Chiefs should be looking at the regular season with a completely new attitude. They shouldn't be looking to coast through the regular season and turn on the heat once the playoffs come around; they should dominate all year long. McDuffie will go a long way in making sure that happens.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts on the Chiefs when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.