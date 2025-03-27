Chiefs' Trey Smith Reflects on Future with Team
The Kansas City Chiefs' biggest problem last season was the offensive line. The Chiefs' offensive line as a whole could not protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes the way they wanted to.
This offseason, the Chiefs have made a lot of moves in free agency and they are revamping the offensive line. One major player they lost was Joe Thuney, whom they traded to the Chicago Bears.
One player who they retained is offensive guard Trey Smith. Smith was uncertain about what the Chiefs were going to do as far as bringing him back or not. The Chiefs decided to bring him back but not on a new contract; instead, they franchised tagged him and his future with the franchise remains up in the air after the 2025 season.
Franchising Smith puts him on a one year deal and will let Smith be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 unless the Chiefs give Smith a new contract.
Smith gave his thoughts about coming back to the Chiefs next season and his future on the Up and Adams show.
"Ultimately, I can only focus on just working out and training. I love Kansas City; it's my home. I love the Chiefs," said Smith. "The fans in Kansas City are some of the best people I've ever been around. Ultimately, I would love to stay there. That's my plan."
The Chiefs made some moves on the offensive line this offseason but there are so many unknowns with the free agents they brought in on the line. A few of them have not been consistent starters in the National Football League but they can come in and learn from Smith and the other veteran offensive linemen that have been part of the system and know the offense.
"As of now, it does look like the Chiefs are planning on extending their star lineman. Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones are restructuring their deals to give this franchise more salary cap space," said Dylan Fine from The Sporting News. "The Chiefs’ organization has expressed its intent on reaching a long-term extension with Smith before the July 15 deadline."
The Chiefs will be looking to add to their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft next month and find more pieces to get things back on track next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
Also let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.