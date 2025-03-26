Should Chiefs Target More Top Free Agents?
The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the teams with the most turnaround this offseason. They lost a lot of key free agents to other teams, but they also did a great job of replacing some of those players with their own free agency signings.
The Chiefs have put themselves in a position to have a good season in 2025, but they can still add to their roster and fill in the holes that are missing. The Chiefs do not have to wait for the 2025 NFL Draft to do that, as there are still some top-name free agents that are looking to land on new teams.
The Chiefs are never out of it for players because most free agents want to go where they know the team is going to be competitive and have a shot at going to the playoffs. But in the Chiefs' case, they are looking to do one thing and one thing only: get back to the Super Bowl and win it this time,
NBC Sports released their list of the remaining free agents from their top 100 free agents in 2025 and some names can give the Chiefs help in areas they need it.
24. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
32. Cornerback Asante Samuel.
37.Receiver Amari Cooper.
46. Receiver Stefon Diggs.
48. Cornerback Mike Hilton.
51. Safety Justin Simmons.
60. Cornerback Rasul Douglas.
68. Running back J.K. Dobbins.
73. Receiver Keenan Allen.
81. Safety Julian Blackmon.
84. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell.
85. Edge rusher Matthew Judon.
86. Linebacker E.J. Speed.
87. Offensive guard Brandon Scherff.
90. Quarterback Russell Wilson.
93. Outside linebacker Kyzir White.
99. Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.
One name that stands out that the Chiefs need to take a real look at is offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. Wills has been a great left tackle since coming into the league. The Chiefs did sign a left tackle in Jaylon Moore. But Moore has never been a starter in the NFL and Wills can come in and give Moore competition to see who wins the starting role.
The biggest concern for Willis is that he has been injured in the past two seasons. But Willis will be healthy in time for training camp and will be looking to be a great addition to any team that takes a chance on him. The Chiefs can add another offensive lineman.
