The Chiefs Continue to Turn Heads Around the League
The Kansas City Chiefs' schedule continues to turn heads around the league, as former NFL quarterback Chris Simms sounded off on the matter on social media.
"It's crazy how intense the Chiefs' schedule is. 7 night games. Thanksgiving. Christmas said on X, formerly Twitter. "The lack of routine really jumps out. They don't play in same day/timeslot in consecutive weeks until mid-December. And Reid & Mahomes and the whole crew embrace it and never use as an excuse."
Along with being arguably the best team in the league over the past five years, the Chiefs have also had what most would agree was a solid offseason after addressing their biggest issues entering the offseason.
The Chiefs needed help along their offensive line and defensive line, two position groups that play a large role in determining who wins and who loses. Kansas City added offensive lineman Josh Simmons and defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott to their roster.
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd team noted that Norman-Lott "is clearly a gifted pass rusher and has the potential to be a difference-making talent on passing downs. Norman-Lott shows good burst off the line and seamlessly transitions from speed to power to long-arm or bull blockers and collapse the pocket.
"This power provides him with soft angles to pursue to the quarterback and modest angles to have to turn — although he shows capable body control and flexibility to turn corners with grace and contort his frame to get skinny and slip first punches with his counters."
Crabbs credited the Chiefs' new defensive lineman with having a quality set of moves that Kansas City should be able to help further develop over the next few seasons.
"There’s a variety of disengagement skills that he shows, and it is quite frankly startling to see when you consider his opportunities. He’s flashed a nasty cross chop, shows a powerful long arm, seamlessly transitions into a lift maneuver if he catches a lineman’s wrist, and has illustrated double swipes, scissors, and a rip/dip combination to turn the corner," Crabbs said.
"DL coaches will love the foundational ability and instinct he shows in this regard of the game. Norman-Lott is one of the most efficient interior pass rushers eligible, and it’s easy to see why when you cross-reference the film. He can win the B-gap in a lot of different ways, particularly when everyone has a committed rush lane and things aren’t mushed around him."
