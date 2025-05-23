Analyzing the Chiefs' Massive Offseason Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason facing several difficult decisions following their shocking Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nick Shook of NFL.com listed the most significant offseason departures, with Joe Thuney unquestionably making the list.
The Chiefs’ offensive line was the weak point that ultimately led to their downfall in Super Bowl LIX, but they might not have even reached that point had Thuney not kicked out to left tackle late in the season to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blindside," Shook said.
"Thuney’s departure seemed inevitable because of cap constraints, and while Kansas City addressed the left tackle spot by signing Jaylon Moore and drafting Josh Simmons, the O-line remains a big question mark, especially with Mike Caliendo-- the 114th-ranked guard out of 136 last season, per Pro Football Focus -- competing with Kingsley Suamataia-- the 136rd-ranked tackle out of 140 in 2024, per PFF -- at left guard. We’ll learn in 2025 just how valuable Thuney was to the Chiefs’ offense."
While Suamataia may be a viable option for the Chiefs, there are undoubtedly limitations to his game that he must improve.
Brentley Weissman of the Draft Network said, "In the passing game, his athleticism and length make it very challenging for opposing defenders to win against him. He is explosive out of his pass sets and gets good depth. He shows a good ability to mirror in pass protection and is a cerebral player when it comes to passing off stunts and games. He utilizes his length very well and creates a long path between him and the QB.
"While his physical gifts are tantalizing, he must work on his hand placement in pass protection as he often will miss with his initial punch, leaving his frame open where defenders can win his chest and drive him back. He must also work lunging over his feet when engaging the defender, as he will lose balance and fall off his block.
Weissman elaborated on Suamataia's tendencies, possibly explaining why the Chiefs drafted him.
"Overall, this is an extremely talented tackle prospect who has everything you want in an NFL tackle. He needs to clean up some of the more technical pieces to his game, but the talent and upside here are hard to ignore," Weissman said.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.