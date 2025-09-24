Cinderella Story WR Has More to Prove in Upcoming Weeks
The Kansas City Chiefs losing Xavier Worthy almost immediately as their 2025 campaign began left several members of Chiefs Kingdom wondering who would step up. With Rashee Rice suspended until Week 7, and Worthy's health status in question for the upcoming weeks, one wide receiver has thankfully stepped up to the plate in clutch moments.
Former second-round pick Tyquan Thornton has reimagined his career thus far in Kansas City. The former New England Patriot hasn't seen this much success since his rookie season back in 2021, where he played in 13 games and hauled in 247 receiving yards. Thornton has played in three games thus far and has collected 171 receiving yards.
Thornton has a presence in the battles against the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, but he stood out in Week 3 against the New York Giants. However, Thornton shouldn't get comfortable too fast, as his biggest performance came against the Chiefs' weakest opponent to this point.
The Upcoming Opponents
The Chiefs head back to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for their Week 4 battle against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are one of the biggest threats to the Chiefs' AFC bid, but coming off a big loss to the Detroit Lions, they could be reeling when taking on Patrick Mahomes and company.
Regardless of the Ravens going into this game with a 1-2 record and coming off a loss, they still have one of the best chances to make a deep run in the playoffs, making them the third difficult team Kansas City has had to play through the first four weeks of the season.
Thornton may need to have a breakout performance against a playoff-caliber team before the Chiefs can say he is a legit wide receiving threat this season. No disrespect to Thornton or what he's been able to accomplish thus far this season in an expanded role, but his recent track record suggests the Chiefs need to see more consistency.
The last two seasons in New England for Thornton weren't the best, playing in 15 games over the two years and recording less than 100 receiving yards each year. He was also touchdown-less. His speed will need to be a factor as he looks to continue his success against Baltimore, with the Lions coming into town the following week.
