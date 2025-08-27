The Chiefs Roster Spot That Was Earned By Young WR
Closing in on the beginning of the 2025 NFL campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement on how their 53-man roster to begin the season will look when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, overseas in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Some players were shoo-ins to make the roster, but as the preseason taught us, countless players were fighting for a job to play in Kansas City and avoid the practice squad. Certain trades were made that freed up some areas of improvement, such as the wide receiver position.
The Chiefs' trading former second-round draft pick Skyy Moore to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason freed up a roster spot that will now go to another former second-round pick who has done nothing but prove his worth this preseason in wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.
Thornton was revealed to have made the 53-man roster before the Chiefs officially announced the roster, as it was announced by Jordan Schultz on X on Tuesday afternoon
- "Thornton, who has 4.28 speed, spent last year on the practice squad, impressed in camp and preseason, and is now poised to have a role in the offense with Patrick Mahomes," Schultz wrote.
Insider's Thoughts
Our Zak Gilbert recently joined the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast and shared his thoughts on how Thornton performed this training camp with the Chiefs.
- "Tyquan has had a great camp, and what a fantastic pickup by Brett Veach," Gilbert said. "He's been very strong. And, I think that that'll be one thing that people look back on the Chiefs here, maybe when we get to the bye-week in mid-season and and they realize that the personnel staff did such a fine job and really landing some of those players like Tyquan Thornton."
Thornton, like Moore, needed a fresh start with another franchise in the NFL after his original tenure with the New England Patriots didn't go according to plan for either party. Whether the Chiefs wish to use him as a member of special teams or strictly on the receiving side of the ball, his quickness will surely become a factor sooner rather than later.
The confidence that the franchise has shown in adding Thornton to the roster should only motivate Chiefs Kingdom in rooting him on. Alongside Jalen Royals, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown this season, the wide receiving crew in Kansas City could very well be dangerous once again.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert, and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).