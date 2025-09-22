Thornton Explains Journey From Patriots to Becoming Mahomes’ Top Target
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton spoke after Sunday’s 22-9 victory over the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
To view his comments, watch below.
On when he knew the ball was coming to him on that play:
“I mean, once he came to me the first time (the play before, overturned by replay assist as incomplete), you know, I kind of get a feeling, when he's going to come to me on those routes. When I got an opportunity to go down the field, because we want to be aggressive and take shots downfield.”
On whether it was difficult making consecutive plays on deep balls like that:
“Not really. I mean, we train for that in training camp. We got long-drive drills. You know, Coach (Andy) Reid, he make it real difficult, difficult for us, and we go out there and we just work.”
On why he thinks he’s had so much success with Mahomes through three games:
“Practice. … I mean, practice reps become game reality. So, you go out there and you work at the little things and challenge yourself and you don't shy away from it, and you go out there on Sundays and give yourself a chance.”
On what it means to him that Mahomes has trust in him:
“Means a lot, you know, because when I first got here, coming from New England, seeing these guys practice, man, they practice at a high level. It was so efficient, and how they do the little things, the details, making the routine plays. And I was just a guy coming in, you know, just trying to be a part of that, just making those plays, too, as well.”
On his arrival late last season as a practice-squad player, with a team preparing for the playoffs:
“I mean, every day was like a Super Bowl for me, just coming in there. Because I wasn't used to playing, playing for that long. So, playoffs, practice, you have more fun with it. We're loose. We're enjoying it. Camaraderie, getting to know each other and all that. And I was a new guy, just trying to fill in the spot. So, it was a blessing.”
