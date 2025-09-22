Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Celebrate First Triumph of the 2025 Campaign Over Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants went to battle, both looking for their first victory of the season. Here's how it all went down.

Dominic Minchella

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) after a reception against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) after a reception against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road again, this time taking on the New York Giants. Both franchises entered the game with a 0-2 record, meaning one would walk away the continued defeated, the Chiefs were hoping it wouldn't be them.

In Week 2, Kansas City battled fiercely against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch, but they faced significant challenges that ultimately led to their defeat. As the first quarter began, the Chiefs needed to take the lead, regardless of the method, to control the game's pace.

1st Quarter

The Chiefs didn't get the ball to start the game, but they did force the Giants to turn over on downs, leading to Kansas City putting together a 12-play drive for a total of 36 yards. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the team's leader in rushing and passing yards entering this game, looked to move the ball in other ways than himself.

The Chiefs' first drive ended with them taking the lead off of Harrison Butker's 54-yard field goal, banging off the pole into the goal. 3-0 Chiefs.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on in the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Both drives for the Giants in the first quarter showed that the Chiefs' defense came ready to play. Their second drive ended in punting the ball away, which would end the first quarter of the game with the Chiefs holding the lead.

2nd Quarter

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the New York Giants in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Chiefs looked to get things going in their second drive of the game and succeeded. Mahomes used his stellar footwork to move himself into position to move the ball. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster was a target Mahomes could rely on early, bringing in 52 receiving yards in three receptions.

Mahomes broke away with what would have been an impressive run, but offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor was lined up illegally on the snap, making the Chiefs have to settle for another field goal, which Butker drilled. Taylor has had multiple penalty issues through the first three games of the year, and it slowed the team's momentum on the play. 6-0 Chiefs

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Chris Roland-Wallace came away with a clutch interception off Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. While the Chiefs got the ball back, they were once again unable to reach the endzone, giving Butker another opportunity to add three points to their lead. Unfortuantely, Butker missed a 40-yard field goal attempt, leaving the score still 6-0 Chiefs.

2 Minute Warning

Penalties plagued the Chiefs' defense, allowing running back Cam Skattebo to rush into the endzone for the Giants' first score of the game. Luckily for Kansas City, the extra point attempt was blocked, keeping the score at a 6-6 tie with 1:44 left in the first half.

With less than one minute left, Jaylen Watson intercepted what would have been the Giants' second touchdown of the night, leading to a big reaction by the crowd. The Chiefs somehow managed to get the ball to the red zone following a pass interference call, leading to Butker drilling another field goal. Going into halftime, the Chiefs held a 9-6 lead.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo (21) breaks up a pass against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs got the ball to begin the second half, and they didn't waste their opportunity, putting together an 11-play, 74-yard touchdown drive, as wide receiver Tyquan Thornton scored his second touchdown of the season. It also tied a career-high for Thornton. 16-6 Chiefs, after a good extra point.

The Chiefs holding a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter boded well for the franchise that's looking to prove they still have what it takes to compete with the best the AFC has to offer. If anything, the Chiefs need to bring this kind of second-half play when going up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 than how they performed in the first half.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) breaks up a pass and collides with New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

4th Quarter

Kansas City looked to hold onto its 16-6 lead, but from what the Giants have displayed all game long, they aren't a team to take lightly. The Chiefs' defense held its own, forcing the Giants' offense to kick a field goal, bringing the score to 16-9 Chiefs.

Mahomes and Thornton went to work again in the fourth quarter, as the explosive plays returned to the Chiefs' offense for the first time all season. Following his 33-yard reception, running back Kareem Hunt rushed in for a touchdown, pushing the Chiefs' lead to 22-9, as Butker couldn't get the extra point again.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarte at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That rushing touchdown would be the final nail in the coffin, as the Chiefs would secure their first victory of the season.

Final: Chiefs 22, Giants 9

News from Chiefs Kingdom is available 24/7 and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the discussion on tonight’s game against the Giants by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.