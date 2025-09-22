Chiefs Celebrate First Triumph of the 2025 Campaign Over Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road again, this time taking on the New York Giants. Both franchises entered the game with a 0-2 record, meaning one would walk away the continued defeated, the Chiefs were hoping it wouldn't be them.
In Week 2, Kansas City battled fiercely against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch, but they faced significant challenges that ultimately led to their defeat. As the first quarter began, the Chiefs needed to take the lead, regardless of the method, to control the game's pace.
1st Quarter
The Chiefs didn't get the ball to start the game, but they did force the Giants to turn over on downs, leading to Kansas City putting together a 12-play drive for a total of 36 yards. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the team's leader in rushing and passing yards entering this game, looked to move the ball in other ways than himself.
The Chiefs' first drive ended with them taking the lead off of Harrison Butker's 54-yard field goal, banging off the pole into the goal. 3-0 Chiefs.
Both drives for the Giants in the first quarter showed that the Chiefs' defense came ready to play. Their second drive ended in punting the ball away, which would end the first quarter of the game with the Chiefs holding the lead.
2nd Quarter
The Chiefs looked to get things going in their second drive of the game and succeeded. Mahomes used his stellar footwork to move himself into position to move the ball. Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster was a target Mahomes could rely on early, bringing in 52 receiving yards in three receptions.
Mahomes broke away with what would have been an impressive run, but offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor was lined up illegally on the snap, making the Chiefs have to settle for another field goal, which Butker drilled. Taylor has had multiple penalty issues through the first three games of the year, and it slowed the team's momentum on the play. 6-0 Chiefs
Chris Roland-Wallace came away with a clutch interception off Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. While the Chiefs got the ball back, they were once again unable to reach the endzone, giving Butker another opportunity to add three points to their lead. Unfortuantely, Butker missed a 40-yard field goal attempt, leaving the score still 6-0 Chiefs.
2 Minute Warning
Penalties plagued the Chiefs' defense, allowing running back Cam Skattebo to rush into the endzone for the Giants' first score of the game. Luckily for Kansas City, the extra point attempt was blocked, keeping the score at a 6-6 tie with 1:44 left in the first half.
With less than one minute left, Jaylen Watson intercepted what would have been the Giants' second touchdown of the night, leading to a big reaction by the crowd. The Chiefs somehow managed to get the ball to the red zone following a pass interference call, leading to Butker drilling another field goal. Going into halftime, the Chiefs held a 9-6 lead.
3rd Quarter
The Chiefs got the ball to begin the second half, and they didn't waste their opportunity, putting together an 11-play, 74-yard touchdown drive, as wide receiver Tyquan Thornton scored his second touchdown of the season. It also tied a career-high for Thornton. 16-6 Chiefs, after a good extra point.
The Chiefs holding a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter boded well for the franchise that's looking to prove they still have what it takes to compete with the best the AFC has to offer. If anything, the Chiefs need to bring this kind of second-half play when going up against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 than how they performed in the first half.
4th Quarter
Kansas City looked to hold onto its 16-6 lead, but from what the Giants have displayed all game long, they aren't a team to take lightly. The Chiefs' defense held its own, forcing the Giants' offense to kick a field goal, bringing the score to 16-9 Chiefs.
Mahomes and Thornton went to work again in the fourth quarter, as the explosive plays returned to the Chiefs' offense for the first time all season. Following his 33-yard reception, running back Kareem Hunt rushed in for a touchdown, pushing the Chiefs' lead to 22-9, as Butker couldn't get the extra point again.
That rushing touchdown would be the final nail in the coffin, as the Chiefs would secure their first victory of the season.
Final: Chiefs 22, Giants 9
