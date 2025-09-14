The Rematch: Chiefs Suffer Unimaginable Start After Eagles Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs went to battle with the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LIX rematch, only this time, Kansas City was looking for a different outcome. It being the home opener for the Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium was rocking for the rematch of these two NFL juggernauts.
First Quarter
The Chiefs' defense needed to come out of the gates showcasing that they wouldn't let the Eagles' offense dominate them as they did in Super Bowl LIX. On the first drive of the game from Philadelphia, Steve Spagnuolo's defense forced the Eagles to punt the ball away, providing a rush of adrenaline for the defensive contributors.
Similar to their last matchup, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense didn't spend a lot of time on the field for their first drive, causing the Chiefs' defense to go back out to defend after the Eagles forced a punt.
The second drive of the game for Kansas City started better than their first did. Keep in mind, this is a Chiefs offense without Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy on offense. The Chiefs struggled on offense initially against the Eagles. Harrison Butker tried to get the Chiefs on the board with a 58-yard field goal, but it was no good.
The Eagles took advantage of the Chiefs' missing that field goal by putting together an eight-play 52-yard drive to score the first touchdown of the game, courtesy of Saquon Barkley. The extra point was good, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Second Quarter
The Chiefs started the second quarter with Mahomes finding tight end Travis Kelce for his first reception and target of the game for 16 yards. Mahomes then pulled out two pump fakes that led to an explosive rush of 22 yards by the two-time MVP.
While the run was impressive, Mahomes got sacked, forcing Butker to attempt his second field goal, which time, he drained it to put the Chiefs on the board. Josh Simmons went to the sideline right before Mahomes got sacked. 7-3 Eagles.
Mahomes found Kelce against on a fourth and four play to keep a drive going for Kansas City, which lit up the 13-year veteran. The Chiefs' success while Rice and Worthy are out is around Kelce, and he and Mahomes were doing the most they could to get this Super Bowl rematch to a tie.
Final 3 Mins
Mahomes rushed his way into the end zone, giving the Chiefs their first lead of the campaign after always trailing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Adding on the extra point, Kansas City led Philadelphia 10-7, nearing halftime.
Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown made a ridiculous catch to keep the Eagles' drive going with less than two minutes to go in the first half, but Philadelphia still had ground to make up. To end the half, the Eagles made a 58-yard field goal to tie the game 10-10.
Third Quarter
The Eagles took the lead back with a field goal to push the score to 13-10. Omarr Norman-Lott made his presence felt in the third quarter as well, taking down Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Safe to say the second-round selection for the Chiefs from the 2025 NFL Draft was amped up.
Mahomes found Kelce once more to push the ball down the field for 23 yards. Nearing the end of the third quarter, the Chiefs looked to string together enough to retake the lead heading into the fourth. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt was used very well in getting first downs throughout the game as well.
Hollywood Brown started to get more involved in the second half, contributing twice in the Chiefs' third drive of the third quarter, bringing in 17 receiving yards in two receptions. Going into the fourth quarter, Kansas City held possession at the Philadelphia 13-yard line. 13-10 Eagles.
Fourth Quarter
Mahomes tossed the ball to Kelce in what would have been an easy touchdown for the veteran tight end, but fumbling the football, it went into the hands of Eagles defender Andrew Mukuba for a 41-yard return. In what could have been a touchdown pass to take the lead, the Chiefs' momentum was halted.
In what could have been a Chiefs lead, the Eagles pushed their lead to 20-10 after the Brotherly Shove got them into the end zone. With less than eight minutes left, the Chiefs had time at their disposal to push this game to the end.
The Eagles' defense started to break through the Chiefs' offensive line and took down Mahomes. No. 15 had an opportunity to get the ball to Tyquan Thornton, but he ended up overthrowing the ball. As the time continued to tick away, Kansas City started running out of chances to tie.
Then all of a sudden, the Chiefs had life.
Mahomes tossed the football to Thornton for a 49-yard touchdown pass, bringing the Chiefs within three, making it 20-17 with three minutes left.
The Chiefs, though valiant, dropped their Week 2 game to the Eagles by the final score of 20-17.
Chiefs Kingdom information is available every day of the week and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, join the conversation on Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch by visiting our Facebook page (here).