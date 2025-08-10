Is Former Second-Rounder Set to Replace Former Chiefs Second-Rounder?
The Kansas City Chiefs can cross off another checkmark on the road to the 2025 regular season as they took on the Arizona Cardinals in their first preseason game on Saturday. Going into the training camp period for the Chiefs, they knew that their wide receiving corps would be beneficial to their success this season.
The Chiefs' offense wasn't explosive last season due to injuries to some of their top receiving options. However, so far through training camp, former second-round draft pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, Tyquan Thornton, has made his presence known. So much so, Chiefs' former second-round pick Skyy Moore's role could be in jeopardy.
Thornton has yet to make his Chiefs regular season debut, but his offseason has been promising as a receiver who could make the roster for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. All offseason, several coaches and players have had nothing but positive things to say about Thornton's performance.
Thornton joined the Chiefs last season after he was cut by the New England Patriots back in November of 2024. Kansas City brought him into the organization a few days later, signing him to the practice squad on the 19th of November. While Thornton didn't play for the Chiefs in 2024, he had the same amount of success as Moore did in 2024.
Moore played in six games with the Chiefs in 2024 and was targeted three times without a reception. The former second-round pick had high expectations when getting drafted back in 2022, but has yet to live up to them. Through three seasons in the NFL, Moore has totaled 494 receiving yards and has scored one touchdown.
While Moore has had more success in terms of receiving yard totals compared to Thornton, this offseason has been a different story. In the preseason game against Arizona, Thornton was targeted twice and brought in one reception for 15 yards. Moore was targeted once without a reception.
WR Depth
The Chiefs do have a ton of competition in their wide receiving room, but seeing as that Moore's trajectory has declined in his tenure with Kansas City, it might be time to see what a player like Thornton can provide to the main roster.
Depending on how long Rashee Rice gets suspended by the NFL, Moore could easily still be used in the offensive game plan. However, Thornton has shown too much this offseason for the Chiefs not to allow him to take the field with the franchise in the regular season.
