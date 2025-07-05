The Odd Man Out in the Chiefs WR Room
The Kansas City Chiefs have a good problem on their hands when it comes to their wide receiving room: they're all pretty good. The Chiefs have one of the more stacked wide receiving crews in the National Football League for 2025, which will only benefit them in the pursuit of getting back to the playoffs.
The Chiefs brought back veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown, have been given nothing but positive performance signs from Rashee Rice, and have several youngsters, such as Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals, looking to make a name for themselves this upcoming season.
While not each receiver will see a ton of targets this season, the Chiefs have a strong depth in the wide receiving room as well. With Juju Smith-Schuster, Nikko Remigio, Justyn Ross, and Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City won't need to worry about a lack of depth for the receivers.
However, with all those players being named, one of the receivers who wasn't named might be on the chopping block for the Chiefs before the beginning of the year, and that's Skyy Moore.
Moore, a former second-round selection for the franchise, has yet to live up to the expectations. Through three seasons with Kansas City, Moore has played in 36 regular season games and has brought in 43 receptions and 494 receiving yards. He has also only scored a singular touchdown in his career.
Last year wasn't the greatest for Moore. In six games played, he had zero receptions in three targets. Going into the final year of his rookie contract, Moore is set to make a base salary of $1,509,615 and a workout bonus of $75,000, while carrying a cap hit of $2,052,433.
Being relatively inexpensive might be Moore's saving grace in having a job come the beginning of the season. While he hasn't lived up to the expectations, the Chiefs are still giving him a chance to prove himself and crack the 53-man roster for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
If Moore's offseason doesn't go according to plan, he could very well be the odd man out. If the Chiefs weren't concerned with his production, they wouldn't have used a draft pick to bring in another wide receiver or added several undrafted free agent wide receivers as well.
