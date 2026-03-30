Eagles, Patriots Continue to Toe Company Lines As A.J. Brown Trade Speculation Lingers

A.J. Brown is an Eagle, in case you didn’t know.

As speculation continues to grow surrounding what seems to be an inevitable trade of the three-time Pro Bowler out of Philadelphia , the Eagles are making it clear who's signing his checks at this point in time.

“I understand that there's interest in the A.J. Brown story,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters on Sunday from the NFL's annual meeting in Phoenix. “ ... But my answer to any question on A.J. Brown is that A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles.”

“From my perspective, anything you ask me about A.J. Brown, I'm going to go right back to that answer,” he continued. “But I understand the interest. I put on TV and I see that there's interest. But my answer is A.J. Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni echoed the same sentiment when speaking at the NFC coaches breakfast on Monday morning.

"Nothing's changed there. A.J.'s an Eagle," said Sirianni when asked if he expects Brown to be at organized team activities next month. "Nothing has changed from the last time I spoke to you guys. That's where we are."

Interestingly enough, one of the last times Sirianni spoke was at the NFL combine, when he admitted he “ can’t guarantee ” Brown will be with the club in 2026.

Brown, 28, is entering his eighth professional season, and while he’s helped the Eagles to several playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2025, he’s also made it clear over the past several years that he’s far from happy in Philadelphia. Which brings us to his obvious suitor: the Patriots. Led by Brown's former head coach in Tennessee, Mike Vrabel—who has remained close to the pass catcher —New England could use a true No. 1 target on offense as they aim to win the AFC for a second consecutive season, even after signing Romeo Doubs in free agency.

Vrabel will speak on Tuesday from the AFC coaches breakfast, and will surely be pestered on the topic. For now, it's vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf with the baton—and he, like the Eagles, is doing his best to toe the company line.

“A.J. Brown is a member of the Eagles, as Howie [Roseman] mentioned yesterday," a smiling Wolf explained during an appearance on Up and Adams when asked if New England remains interested in the wide receiver. “And we haven’t had any conversations about anything regarding that in a long time.”

Generally an honest guy—as evidenced by mere admission that the Patriots have, in fact, spoken to the Eagles about Brown—it's fair to believe that Wolf is telling the truth about trade conversations slowing down. That said, we all know exactly what this really means.

Brown is an Eagle ... for now. Philadelphia has little incentive to trade him prior to June 1 due to the immense salary cap implications , and New England can wait it out, given the acquisition of Doubs.

Adding a fun wrinkle to the saga: The Patriots and Eagles are planning to hold joint practices this summer at New England's new Foxborough, Mass. facility. We'll have to wait and see which uniform Brown will ultimately be wearing.

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