Patrick Mahomes Makes Surprise Appearance on Chiefs’ Injury Report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One surprise popped up on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice report Wednesday. Patrick Mahomes was listed as full participation with a wrist injury on his throwing hand.
Neither Mahomes nor Andy Reid made mention of the injury when speaking to reporters prior to practice. The head coach said only that defensive end Mike Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) would miss practice, and wide receivers Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Jalen Royals (knee) both would participate.
Worthy and Royals were both limited but all signs point to the wide receivers being available for the Chiefs when they visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). On Tuesday, the Chiefs made two practice-squad transactions, re-signing linebacker Cole Christiansen and releasing wide receiver Hal Pressley, another sign that they’ll be back to full strength on Sunday.
As for Mahomes, the wrist ailment didn’t appear to hamper the quarterback during the practice periods in which media were allowed to observe.
Another surprise appearance
The other surprise name on the list was rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, listed as limited with an illness. Simmons spoke to reporters in the locker room before practice with regard to his phenomenal tackle on Sunday against the Eagles, an indication that he’s likely to return to full status this week.
NFL rules require teams to disclose even minor injuries. Players will receive their game status on Friday’s injury report.
Giants update
The Giants, meanwhile, listed three linebackers as did not participate on their Wednesday practice report, including starting inside linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion/eye).
New York also was without inside linebacker Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles, who sustained a calf injury last Thursday and missed Sunday’s game at Dallas. He could go on injured reserve this week.
Further depleting the depth on the Giants’ defensive front, edge rusher Chauncey Gholston missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.
New York wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (foot), Gunner Olszewski (back) and Darius Slayton (groin/calf) were limited on Wednesday. Also, the entire left side of the Giants’ starting offensive line – center John Michael Schmitz (toe), guard Jon Runyan (back) and tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) – also were limited.
Thomas is tracking to make his 2025 debut after season-ending foot surgery last year.
Chiefs Kingdom, the most thorough stop for free information is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on the Chiefs getting their wide receivers back by visiting our Facebook page (here).