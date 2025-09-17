Arrowhead Report

Patrick Mahomes Makes Surprise Appearance on Chiefs’ Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs released their first injury report ahead of Sunday night's game.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Za'Darius Smith (52) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Za'Darius Smith (52) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One surprise popped up on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice report Wednesday. Patrick Mahomes was listed as full participation with a wrist injury on his throwing hand.

Neither Mahomes nor Andy Reid made mention of the injury when speaking to reporters prior to practice. The head coach said only that defensive end Mike Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) would miss practice, and wide receivers Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and Jalen Royals (knee) both would participate.

Worthy and Royals were both limited but all signs point to the wide receivers being available for the Chiefs when they visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). On Tuesday, the Chiefs made two practice-squad transactions, re-signing linebacker Cole Christiansen and releasing wide receiver Hal Pressley, another sign that they’ll be back to full strength on Sunday.

Jalen Royal
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for Mahomes, the wrist ailment didn’t appear to hamper the quarterback during the practice periods in which media were allowed to observe.

Another surprise appearance

The other surprise name on the list was rookie left tackle Josh Simmons, listed as limited with an illness. Simmons spoke to reporters in the locker room before practice with regard to his phenomenal tackle on Sunday against the Eagles, an indication that he’s likely to return to full status this week.

NFL rules require teams to disclose even minor injuries. Players will receive their game status on Friday’s injury report.

Giants update

The Giants, meanwhile, listed three linebackers as did not participate on their Wednesday practice report, including starting inside linebacker Darius Muasau (concussion/eye).

New York also was without inside linebacker Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles, who sustained a calf injury last Thursday and missed Sunday’s game at Dallas. He could go on injured reserve this week.

Darius Muasa
Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Further depleting the depth on the Giants’ defensive front, edge rusher Chauncey Gholston missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.

New York wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (foot), Gunner Olszewski (back) and Darius Slayton (groin/calf) were limited on Wednesday. Also, the entire left side of the Giants’ starting offensive line – center John Michael Schmitz (toe), guard Jon Runyan (back) and tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) – also were limited.

Thomas is tracking to make his 2025 debut after season-ending foot surgery last year.

Andrew Thoma
Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) recovers a fumble in front of New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom, the most thorough stop for free information is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on the Chiefs getting their wide receivers back by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI