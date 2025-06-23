What Newest UDFA Could Add to Chiefs Roster
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason additions continue, as the franchise agreed to terms with two new undrafted free agents. The Chiefs signed tight end Geor'Quarius Spivey and offensive lineman Joey Lombard, waiving Kevin Foelsch and releasing offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum.
While Spivey's addition looks to be purely extra depth, given the tight end room in Kansas City is very crowded, Lombard, on the other hand, has a strong chance at cracking the roster in a depth role as well. The only difference between the two is that the Chiefs need as much offensive line help as they can get.
Lombard spent his collegiate career with the South Dakota Coyotes, playing in 51 games and starting 48 of them. His experience as a starter should give him an extra leg up on other undrafted free agents the Chiefs brought in this season, especially as he looks to earn a roster spot this summer.
The newest Chiefs offensive lineman has gotten nothing be resounding reviews from South Dakota's head coach, Travis Johansen, as he sends off his former player to the National Football League with optimism.
"Joey undoubtedly has the talent, work ethic, and professionalism to be a great contributor in the NFL," said Johansen. "Kansas City is getting another Yote that will improve their organization daily. We are all proud of what Joey has done but more importantly, what he's going to do!"
Lombard stands six feet five inches and weighs 305 pounds, which is only encouraging for the Chiefs' coaching staff. As a senior, the newest Chief earned Second Team All-America recognition after the 2024 season (AP) and Third Team honors from STATS Perform, so it's not like he doesn't know what he's doing out there on the field.
Lombard mostly played as a center, and as Chiefs Kingdom knows, that spot is pretty locked up with Creed Humphrey holding it down. However, even Humphrey needs to come off the field from time to time, meaning that Lombard shouldn't worry about getting in-game snaps, should he make the roster.
If Lombard shows that he has what it takes from now and through training camp, the Chiefs might have no other option but to hand him a roster spot.
