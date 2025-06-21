Chiefs Add Two Players Ahead of Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs concluded a successful mandatory minicamp on Thursday and now have their sights set on training camp. Training camp for the Chiefs begins on July 21, giving the players, coaching staff and more a full month to prepare for the upcoming grind.
This offseason, the Chiefs added seven new players through the 2025 NFL Draft and a slew of undrafted free agents. Following minicamp, the franchise added two new players to the roster in TCU tight end Geor'Quarius Spivey and South Dakota offensive lineman Joey Lombard.
The Chiefs have been in need to add to both the tight end and offensive line positions following the 2024 campaign. Seeing that the offensive line was weak last year, it doesn't hurt to add extra depth with the hopes that they will turn into a star.
Similarly, the tight end position in the future could become a concern for the Chiefs, seeing as that Travis Kelce doesn't have as many years left to his career as he'd like to think. The addition of Spivey is purely a backup, but as we have seen in the past, the Chiefs have succeeded in adding undrafted free agents who turn into something one day.
Spivey spent his collegiate seasons with both Texas Christian and Mississippi State. Throughout his college tenure (2018 to 2022), Spivey collected a total of 298 receiving yards in 28 receptions. He also scored one touchdown in his college days.
While Spivey has a long road ahead if he wants to see his name displayed on the back of a Chiefs jersey, the road starts now.
Lombard, on the other hand, ended his career with South Dakota, collecting 48 starts. According to Lombard's player page on South Dakota's website, he sat second in tackles for loss allowed (2.93), sixth in rushing offense (215.9), ninth in the FCS in total offense (436.9), and ninth in sacks allowed (0.93).
Lombard declared for the draft but fell out of the rounds, landing in the Chiefs' lap. With another youthful player in the offensive linemen room for Kansas City, the future should be promising, so long as Lombard and the others pan out the way the franchise hopes they will.
