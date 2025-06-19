Kansas City Veteran's Overall Impression of Chiefs' Rookie
The Kansas City Chiefs endured another long season in 2024, and unfortunately, they came out on the wrong side of history. Going into the new season, the franchise did what it could to bring in extra pieces to the puzzle to give them a chance to capture another Super Bowl championship.
One of those puzzle piece additions came in the form of the franchise's second-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Omarr Norman-Lott. Norman-Lott's addition to the roster provides added depth to the defensive line and overall defense moving forward.
The Chiefs took Norman-Lott earlier than some would think, but thus far into his tenure with the franchise, nothing but good things have been reported. Whether it comes from defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo or defensive line coach Joe Cullen, Norman-Lott is putting in his best effort.
Chiefs veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones has been the embodiment of consistency for the franchise. While his quarterback sack total took a step back in 2024 from 2023, Jones provides insurance to the defense, as he's never played in less than 13 games since 2019.
Jones recently spoke to the media following the first day of the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp to discuss several topics. One of which focused on the addition of Norman-Lott and what Jones' first overall impressions were, which prompted Jones to get real about his new teammate.
"He's an athletic guy," Jones said. "SEC guy, you know, we built different over there. It's a different breed of football in the SEC, shout out to the Big 10 too, I respect the Big 10. He's strong, explosive, got a little baby weight on him, but I think by the time training camp is over with, beginning of the season, he'll be ready to go."
Norman-Lott weighs in at 315 pounds, according to his page on Chiefs.com. Regardless, Norman-Lott has the opportunity to pick the brain of a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and three-time Super Bowl champion in Jones, something that should only kickstart his learning in the pros.
The Chiefs need their defense as a whole to maintain the excellence it's had over the last couple of seasons if they have any playoff desires. With an increased level of play from the AFC West, the Chiefs can't take their foot off the gas pedal at any point this season.
