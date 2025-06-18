Chiefs' New DT Tillery Already Loves Kansas City
The Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory minicamp is in full swing, as almost every player showed up for the first day of camp. One of those players is the newest defensive tackle in the Chiefs organization, Jerry Tillery, who signed a one-year deal with the franchise earlier this offseason.
The Chiefs are now the fourth team that Tillery has played for, and the third in the AFC West. Having seen a ton since debuting with the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2019, Tillery brings that experience with him, as the Chiefs are hopeful he can add veteran leadership to Kansas City.
Throughout his career, Tillery has been a consistent player to pencil in for the defense. He's collected 174 total tackles during the regular season since 2019, as well as 12.5 quarterback sacks and 16 stuffs. While his production fluctuates, Tillery provides a ton of reassurance for the Chiefs.
Following the first day of mandatory minicamp, Tillery spoke with members of the media to reveal what has been some of the things he's learned thus far since joining the Chiefs.
"I think all the organizations do this a little bit differently, right? You can sort of tell the priorities of a place by where they invest and how they structure the days, and the Chiefs do it right," Tillery said. I think the success speaks for itself, and I'm happy to be a part of it."
Tillery further elaborated.
"I think the way we come to work focused every day, there's a very high level of expectations on everybody. It's important to buy in quickly, which I think that I have. The coaches are tough, they're hard, the practices are difficult, but it's all geared towards winning, towards getting the best out of yourself, and that's why I'm here."
The one-two punch of Chris Jones and Tillery at the left defensive tackle position provides a much-needed boost. As shown, Tillery has nothing but excitement expressed in joining the Chiefs, which only means he is ready to do whatever it takes to win.
Tillery has also found a connection with defensive line coach Joe Cullen, expressing how personable he has been early into Tillery's Chiefs journey.
"He's very personable. People forget about the personal aspect of playing this game. We're all human, and I think we work the best with the people we like. Coach Cullen is very likable, so I'm looking forward to working with him."
