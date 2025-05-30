Chiefs Veteran RB Among Best in Clutch Category
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had to utilize their rushing game much since quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the full-time QB back in 2018. In fact, in that period, the Chiefs haven't had a running back finish with more than 1,000 rushing yards in a season.
As we have seen, though, across the National Football League in recent years, the utilization of the running back has become more prominent. Look at this past season as an example, as Saquon Barkley of the eventual Super Bowl champions put the offense on his back and created production with his legs.
"Teams converted 56.18% of their fourth-down attempts in 2024, the highest clip since 2018," PFF's Bradley Locker reported.
"Instead of punting or trying a field goal (many organizations don’t have the luxury of a reliably great kicker), coaches have better than a coin flip's chance of picking up another set of downs. In a game predicated on possessions and time, that feels like simple math depending on field position."
Currently, the Chiefs have several running backs with the ability to take a step in the right direction if they want to join to movement of running back utilization. The likes of Isiah Pacheco, newly signed veteran Elijah Mitchell, and seventh-round draft pick out of SMU, Brashard Smith, are all those types of players.
But one running back who was among the most clutch running backs last season was Chiefs veteran Kareem Hunt. Hunt has been one of the best running backs the Chiefs franchise has had. Last season, however, Hunt cracked the Top 10 in PFF's Highest-Graded Offensive Players on Fourth Down ranking. Hunt placed in a sixth-place tie.
Hunt held a 93.2 overall grade in those attempts, making him the clear option for the Chiefs to give the ball to to get a new set of downs. Last season, Hunt brought in 42 first downs, bringing his career total to 291.
With Pacheco looking to bounce back and prove he still can be the main running back for this offense, the do-or-die moments on fourth down should continue to run through Hunt until shown otherwise. Smith and Mitchell will also be looking to find a more specific role on offense this offseason alongside Pacheco and Hunt.
