The Depth Brashard Smith Provides the Chiefs is Unmatched
The Kansas City Chiefs utilized their 2025 NFL Draft process to add seven new players to add depth and develop into starters shortly. While the offensive line was their primary concern, following the line being exposed in the Super Bowl loss, general manager Brett Veach knew he'd have to add to other rooms as well.
One of the rooms that Veach added to was the running back room. The room consists of Isiah Pacheco, veterans Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell, and Carson Steele. With inconsistencies last season at the position, the Chiefs used their seventh-round draft pick to add insurance in the form of Brashard Smith.
Smith had a high projection and ultimately fell to the final round of the draft, but he is every bit of a perfect fit for Kansas City. The depth that the Southern Methodist product will provide for the franchise isn't talked about enough, but it will soon shine.
Kansas City killed two birds with one stone by selecting Smith, as he has experience at both the running back position and as a wide receiver. Formerly a wide receiver, Smith transitioned into the running back role and hasn't looked back. But knowing he has that experience should come in handy for the Chiefs.
The transition was a smooth one for Smith, as the seventh-round pick looks to help at whatever position he's asked to play. When asked about the transition process, Smith described what the hardest part of it was.
"The hardest part is just being more patient," Smith said in an interview. "Playing receiver, you don't really worry about the O-Line and what they have going on. So, I feel like, playing running back, you have to be dialed in to the whole offense. Know the scheme, know everything that's going on."
Smith totaled 1,332 rushing yards last season with SMU in 235 carries. As a wide receiver in his time with the Miami Hurricanes, the newest Chiefs Swiss army knife had 770 receiving yards. He took his talents to a different level once landing at SMU, which led him to become a professional in the NFL.
While his role with the Chiefs hasn't been decided yet, he will surely be used in his rookie campaign once head coach Andy Reid sees what Smith can do firsthand.
