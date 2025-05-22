Are Chiefs' Veterans Travis Kelce, Chris Jones Still Elite?
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason with several holes on the roster that were fully displayed in their Super Bowl loss. After years of being able to overlook certain position groups, such as their offensive line, the Chiefs used this offseason to solidify multiple positions.
Every offseason, the National Football League brings in hundreds of players via the NFL Draft. After the draft's completion and most teams having made most of their moves in free agency, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus listed the top 30 players over the age of 30.
The Chiefs have two of the top 30 players over 30, in defensive lineman Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce. While both players are undoubtedly aging by NFL standards, they are still two of the top players in the league and two of the top players over 30 years old.
Jones is one of the best defensive linemen in the league, regardless of age. However, Wasserman ranked Jones as the fourth-best player over the age of 30. Jones likely has many years of solid fooball left, especially if the Chiefs continue to give him help along the defensive line.
"Jones continued to anchor Kansas City’s pass rush in 2024, finishing second among qualified interior defenders with a 91.5 pass-rushing grade. It marked the sixth time in seven seasons he’s earned a grade above 90.0 in that category. He also led all interior defenders with an impressive 18.8% pass rush win rate," Wasserman said.
After years of high usage, Kelce may not be what he once was, but he is still one of the best tight ends in the league. Wasserman ranked Kelce as the 27th-best player over the age of 30. The Chiefs need the best version of Kelce that is possible at this stage of his career.
"Kelce took a step back by his standards in 2024, finishing with a career-low 72.2 receiving grade. Still, he committed to at least one more season and remains productive, tallying 110 receptions and nearly 1,000 yards, including the postseason. Even in decline, he remains a key piece of Kansas City’s offense," Wasserman said.
