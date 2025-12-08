Reacting and Reviewing the Chiefs' Week 14 Loss to the Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a really bad spot. Losing to the Houston Texans in Week 14 isn't something to be ashamed of, as the Texans are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, but it's a loss that should let reality sink in, if it hasn't done so already.

Following the loss at Arrowhead Stadium , the Chiefs fall to 6-7 overall and are in serious, serious danger of watching the playoffs from the comfort of their own homes. Reactions and reviewing are needed for this type of game.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down the Chiefs' Week 14 loss to the Houston Texans. A loss that puts Kansas City in its biggest hole of the season.

Things started off badly for the Chiefs, and it didn't really feel like it ever got better. Beginning the game with an already weak offensive line, as Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, and Josh Simmons were all out, Wayna Morris saw his day come to an end within the first offensive play for the Chiefs.

Additionally, cornerback Trent McDuffie was taken out of the game with a knee injury. While McDuffie isn't on the offensive line, the defensive command seemed to hit a roadblock once he was removed from the game.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Kareem Hunt rushed into the end zone for the only Chiefs touchdown in the game, as the passing game was the most non-existent, as Patrick Mahomes finished with 160 passing yards. However, several passes to the likes of Rashee Rice, Noah Gray, and Travis Kelce were all catchable.

Mahomes tossing three interceptions should have told fans in the stadium and at home that this struggling franchise was going to need a miracle. Not to add, the weather must've played a huge factor in this game for both teams, as the warmth of their breath could be seen in the air all night long.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) fails to haul in a pass that Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) would intercept during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Where From Here?

The remainder of the season for the Chiefs is must-win, regardless of whether they make the playoffs or not; they have something to prove to their opponents and to themselves. They take on each divisional rival before the regular season is over, as well as the Tennessee Titans.

Up next on the agenda is the Los Angeles Chargers, as the two rivals will renew their battle in Week 15 after beginning the season against each other in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Esa Pole (79) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

