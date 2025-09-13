Fine Day: NFL Fines 3 More Eagles Defenders
Watch out, Travis Kelce. The full list of NFL fines from Week 1 includes three more Philadelphia Eagles, all on defense.
With emotions already amped up for a Super Bowl rematch in the Chiefs’ home opener, potential-record temperatures might not be the only heat on the field Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).
The 4 Eagles fined
Defensive lineman Nolan Smith and cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Jakorian Bennett were each fined by the NFL for their actions in the first game of the league season, their Sept. 4 win over the Cowboys.
Bennett was docked $23,186 for a hip-drop tackle on CeeDee Lamb just before halftime. Officials did not penalize Bennett on the 10-yard play, and with no timeouts, Dak Prescott hustled the Cowboys to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball on the next play. Brandon Aubrey then nailed a 53-yard field goal as time expired, cutting Philadelphia’s lead to 21-20 at halftime.
Earlier in the quarter, Smith was flagged 15 yards for taunting, after stuffing Miles Sanders for no gain at the 50-yard line. He was fined $11,593.
And DeJean, who Chiefs defensive coordinator loved during the 2024 draft process, also saw his game check reduced by $11,593. He committed a first-quarter facemask on the kickoff after Philadelphia knotted the game 7-7. The foul was not called, but the NFL saw it on film.
Those three weren’t the only players fined from Week 1. The NFL announced earlier in the week a peculiar ruling in the case of Jalen Carter. Despite 28.3 million watching on television when he spit on Prescott after the opening kickoff and earned an ejection six seconds into the season, the league said he’d already served a one-game suspension, opting instead to allow Carter to play Sunday against the Chiefs.
All told, the NFL fined four Eagles defensive players $103,594 for actions in their Week 1 game.
Chiefs came out fine-free
No Chiefs were fined from their Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Brazil, although as reported Friday, Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart wasn’t ejected and received only a $12,000 fine for blasting Kelce with an open-handed slap in the second half.
NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
- CHI, Cole Kmet, 4, 9:46, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg whip, $17,389
- CHI, Noah Sewell, 3, 12:45, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $6,174
- CLV, Jerry Jeudy, 1, 0:20, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- DAL, Marist Liufau, 1, 5:55, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $7,186
- DAL, Tyler Guyton, 1, 3:01, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/kneeing, $12,172
- DET, Brian Branch, 1, 10:33, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting conduct taunting, $11,593
- DET, Brian Branch, 1, 10:33, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
- DET, Jameson Williams, 2, 2:24, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- GB, Xavier McKinney, 2, 13:41, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- LAC, Teair Tart, 3, 8:30, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/kneeing, $12,172
- NO, Jonah Williams, 2, 4:10, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $6,500
- NYJ, Will McDonald, 3, 10:56, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $14,491
- PHI, Cooper DeJean, 1, 5:55, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
- PHI, Jakorian Bennett, 2, 0:15, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $23,186
- PHI, Nolan Smith, 2, 5:26, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
- PIT, Connor Heyward, 3, 11:37, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $6,327
- TEN, James Williams, 4, 15:00, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $5,457
- TEN, Jarvis Brownlee, 3, 11:12, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $5,808
