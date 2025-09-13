Arrowhead Report

Here’s an Uncomfortable Record Chiefs Could Set Sunday Against Eagles

Chiefs avenging Super Bowl loss could depend on how they handle this factor.

Zak Gilbert

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) brings down Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) brings down Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Records were made to be broken. But unfortunately for the Chiefs, avenging their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles could include another opponent: Record temperatures.

Two seasons ago in the 2023 AFC wild-card playoffs, the Chiefs hosted the Dolphins in the fourth-coldest NFL game on record. But on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan), temperatures will take a swing toward the other end of the spectrum.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest-recorded temperature in Kansas City for Sept. 14 was 100 degrees, in 1939. And according to Stathead.com, the highest kickoff temperature ever for a game at Arrowhead Stadium – the venerable facility that opened in 1972 -- was 89 degrees on Sept. 15, 2024.

Patrick Mahomes
Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 93 degrees, right about the time the Chiefs are scheduled to kick off with the Eagles in front of 100 percent of the country on FOX.

Last season in that record-breaking Week 2 game against the Bengals, late-game drama matched the unseasonably hot temperatures. Harrison Butker nailed on a walk-off, 51-yard field goal to secure Kansas City’s 26-25 win over Cincinnati.

Despite the win, the heat clearly affected the Chiefs. Their offense managed to covert just 1 of 8 third-down snaps, and penalties plagued the team at inopportune times.

Harrison Butke
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the game-winning field goal as time expires in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coldest game, Arrowhead history

Ironically, just seven months earlier at Arrowhead Stadium. the Chiefs beat the Dolphins, 26-7, in the fourth-coldest NFL kickoff, Jan. 13, 2024. The minus-4 temperature at kickoff was nothing compared to the minus-18 wind chill, however.

Coldest gam
Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs watch game action in the cold weather during the second half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs parlayed that win over Miami into a pair of improbable road victories – at Buffalo in the divisional round and at Baltimore in the AFC championship – on their way to a second straight Super Bowl triumph, in overtime over the 49ers.

Sunday could also establish the Chiefs’ franchise record for hottest kickoff temperature overall, including road games. Entering the weekend, the hottest game the team has ever played was 91 degrees. Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to a season-opening, 40-26 win at Jacksonville, Sept. 8, 2019.

Chris Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles (7) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) as he releases a long touchdown pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) during first quarter action. The hit took Foles out of the game. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday, September 8, 2019. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2016, when Mahomes was in his final season at Texas Tech, the Chiefs lost a game at Houston under a closed retractable roof. Kickoff temperature outside NRG Stadium was also 91 degrees.

On Sept. 12, 2021, the Chiefs beat Cleveland, 33-29, in a rematch of the prior season’s wild-card playoff. Temperature that day at kickoff was 88 degrees.

OnSI is the Internet’s best choice for Chiefs Kingdom news and information, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And share your thoughts on how the heat will affect Sunday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI