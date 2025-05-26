Is The Chiefs Win Total Fair for 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot that has changed throughout the offseason. Different things will not be the same next season, but that does not mean that the team will not be in the thick of things when it comes to being a serious contender in the National Football League next season.
The Chiefs will be back next season, and what history tells us is that they will be better in 2025 than they were last season. Because of the major turnover they have had on their roster this offseason, especially with key players, many are talking about the Chiefs not being the same team they have been over the years. Even some believe that the dynasty is over in 2025.
That is what we have been hearing throughout the last five seasons or so. Every time the league has not seen the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, they think the following year is not going to be it for the Chiefs as well. Even with many saying that it will not be the same Chiefs team that we are used to seeing next season, the win total for the team in 2025 says different.
Many win totals are set for 10-12 games next season. If they think that the Chiefs are not going to be the same next season, why even have it at that many games?
"They are betting on something almost unprecedented in the Patrick Mahomes era. Since Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018, the Chiefs have exceeded this win total in all but one season (2023). Of course, the division itself has become a lot more competitive, which is likely the key driver for these latest odds. The Chargers and Broncos reached the playoffs a season ago and have only improved on that roster throughout this offseason. Meanwhile, the Raiders have also improved, chipping away at some potential wins that K.C. previously relied on to get over this total," said Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports.
"Beyond just the AFC West getting better, the overall road for the defending AFC champions will also be daunting. Based on their opponents' projected win totals, the Chiefs have the sixth-toughest schedule in the NFL. That said, they'll likely be favored in the vast majority of those games."
"They also have the benefit of facing some of their more difficult opponents at Arrowhead, including the Eagles (Week 2), Ravens (Week 4), Lions Week 6), and Commanders (Week 8). So, while it'll be daunting, the Chiefs will at least be in their own building, which should result in at least a .500 record in those matchups, helping them go over this total."
