Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Did More Than Just Breakout
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2024 NFL Draft without a first-round pick, but that's not how they ended the night. Originally, they possessed the 32nd pick, just outside the first round. However, the Chiefs knew their weaknesses and wanted to be aggressive.
In a surprising draft night swap, the Chiefs moved up to the 28th selection by giving the Buffalo Bills their No. 32, a third-rounder, and a 7th as well.
With their new draft position, Kansas City took Texas WR Xavier Worthy, who boosted his stock at the combine tremendously after running the fastest 40-yard dash time ever recorded, 4.21 seconds.
Worthy was exactly what the Chiefs needed. After losing speedy pass-catcher Tyreek Hill, the team was quite lackluster in that department. With Worthy lining up alongside great tight end Travis Kelce and emerging star Rashee Rice, the Chiefs now had one of the most exciting receiving cores in the league.
Worthy shocked the world when he recorded two touchdowns in his first-ever NFL game, which just happened to be the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. As the season progressed, he only continued to improve.
His best game came in the most important one of all: the Super Bowl. Even though the Chiefs couldn't come out of New Orleans with a victory, Worthy still finished the game with 157 receiving yards and two scores, quite impressive for a rookie who's already playing in the title game.
Worthy's 2024 rookie year caught the attention of many, including NFL analyst Bucky Brooks. He was so impressed that it landed Worthy on his 2025 Breakout Team, which only consists of two other receivers.
"The former first-rounder could use the 2024 postseason as a springboard to a breakout campaign, and potentially Pro Bowl accolades, should he emerge as the No. 1 option in the Chiefs' passing game," wrote Brooks.
"Worthy’s impressive performance in Super Bowl LIX (eight catches for 157 yards and a pair of scores) and the AFC Championship Game (six grabs for 85 yards and a TD) showed Andy Reid and Co. that he is capable of anchoring the passing attack in big moments. Moreover, that strong postseason from the NFL’s fastest man suggests Worthy could add another dimension to the offense -- much like when Tyreek Hill was on the roster -- as a world-class sprinter taking over the leading role."
