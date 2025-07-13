Analyst Suggests Chiefs Rival Needs Help From Others This Season
Many believe the Kansas City Chiefs are going to take a step back in the AFC next season. The Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC, but a lot of people around the NFL have been saying all offseason long that someone is going to overtake them. One of those teams could be their AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills are a good team, but they haven't gotten past the Chiefs when it has counted the most. The Bills are seen by some as the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC.
"I think they are going to need a little help from someone else in the AFC," said ESPN NFL analyst Harry Douglas. "And what I mean by that, they are 0-4 vs the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. They need someone else to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs before they actually play them in a playoff game. And for that organization and fan base, if you go 0-5 vs Patrick Mahomes there is going to be a lot of deflation."
The Chiefs have revenge on their minds this season. Losing in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles still has not sat well with the Chiefs. Seemingly, nothing went right for Kansas City that game. That bad taste in their mouth will linger all next season and into every game they play.
In Kansas City, the franchise only plays for one thing every season: winning the Super Bowl. That is its main goal next season.
If the Chiefs have any thoughts of winning the Super Bowl next season, they are going to have to fix the issues they had last season. The Chiefs are in a good place in the offseason as they are getting ready for their training camp, which will take place later this month. But many around the league are thinking that the Chiefs will be taking a step back next season.
The Chiefs' offense looks to get back to normal in 2025. The Chiefs' offseason last season was not good, and they lacked a lot of chemistry on the field. No matter what they did, they could not find a groove all of last season. And even at that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to lead them to the Super Bowl. No, if they have a better offense in 2025, it can be unstoppable.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.