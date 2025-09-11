Chiefs Get Good News: Key Piece Returns to Practice Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just six days after colliding with teammate Travis Kelce on the third play of the season, Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy returned to practice in limited fashion on Thursday.
In the brief stretching and individual periods reporters were allowed to see, Worthy completed the normal warmup exercises next to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then caught passes in a contested-catch drill. He appeared to be wearing a brace on his injured right shoulder, complete with a white sleeve covering most of his right arm.
Worthy reportedly dislocated the shoulder early in the Chiefs’ 27-21 loss to the Chargers on Friday in Brazil. Early indications were that Worthy would miss at least Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan). Now, with his return to practice Thursday, he might not miss a game.
Head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that surgery was not being considered and the second-year wide receiver would miss the first practice of the week but was making progress in his rehab.
Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on Thursday said the loss of Worthy forced the Chiefs into an unexpected situation early in their season-opener.
“Xavier of all people understands that things happen,” Nagy said Thursday, “and that happened in that game, and what we got to do is be able to move on from that and adapt to it, adjust to that whole situation.
“So, these guys have been great. It took us probably a series or two to be honest with you and realistic, in the game to get through that, how it happened and when it happened. But that's a part of life. It's all about adapting. So, I feel like the guys did adapt and adjust better.”
Late in Kansas City’s Super Bowl loss against the Eagles was arguably the best pass of Mahomes’ 2024 season. Down 40-14 just after the two-minute warning, with most of the 128 million viewers no longer tuned in, Mahomes hit Worthy in perfect stride for a 50-yard touchdown.
Finally with good protection, Mahomes fired the pass 67 yards through the air to beat two Eagles defenders. Worthy showed his enticing speed down the left hash.
Worthy’s return, even if he’s only a decoy on Sunday, would do wonders for the Chiefs’ offense. Mahomes and Nagy said the wide receiver was heavy in their game plan last week before he left on a third-down incompletion and didn’t return.
OnSI is your top one-stop-shop for information and news from Chiefs Kingdom, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on Xavier Worthy returning to practice by visiting our Facebook page (here).