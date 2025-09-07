Details Emerge On Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy’s Injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Wide receiver Xavier Worthy sustained a dislocated shoulder on the season’s third play in Brazil Friday and is expected to miss an undetermined amount of time, according to insider Ian Rapoport.
“The Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil not only suffered a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers,” Rapoport said Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning, “but also likely lost one of their top weapons, at least for a period of time.
“My understanding is Xavier Worthy, the electric receiver who suffered that injury right there to friendly fire, suffered a dislocated shoulder. It is unclear as of right now how much time he's going to miss.”
What it means for Chiefs
Rapoport said Worthy and the Chiefs are seeking second opinions, an indication he’s likely not planning to return in time for next Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. But Rapoport added there’s a chance he could return sooner rather than later.
“I'm told the most likely option is for him to be able to brace it up and return this season,” he said. “However, tests are pending and surgery is still, as of right now, an option.”
A third-and-6 Patrick Mahomes pass hit the turf on Friday when Worthy accidentally collided with Travis Kelce on double shallow-crossing routes. Worthy went to the locker room with a towel draped over his head, his return soon ruled out by the Chiefs.
“That's something that's a huge part of our game plan,” Mahomes said after the game, “someone we're counting on to go out there and make plays against some of the main covers that they played.
“And I thought guys did a good job kind of stepping up in those roles, but you could tell it took us a little bit to get going.”
Including the play on which Worthy dislocated his shoulder, the Chiefs were 0-for-7 on third downs in the first half. They came out of halftime with better efficiency and twice had an opportunity to tie the game if not for failed conversions. But they could’ve used much more juice with Worthy in the first half.
Potential replacements
Already without suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice for the season’s first six games, the Chiefs also could’ve used less bad luck against the Chargers. Last year in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium, Kansas City also lost a starting wide receiver with friendly fire – Rice – when Mahomes attempted to tackle Kristian Fulton on a first-quarter interception.
Mahomes credited his remaining wideouts, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton, for filling Worthy’s void. But without Worthy, the Chiefs are likely to look to the free-agent market.
Available players include former Chiefs Mecole Hardman (now on the Packers practice squad) and Kadarius Toney (not currently with a team). Meanwhile, Allen Robinson immediately posted Friday on social media his pitch to come back.
