3 Initial Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs Win Over Ravens
Coming into Week 4, there was one game that stood out above the others on the docket. That was the Kansas City Chiefs' clash against the Baltimore Ravens. This battle came with a lot of unique intrigue.
Both teams came into the year as Super Bowl hopefuls, with several recent playoff appearances between them. However, both squads went into this game at just 1-2. The Chiefs were able to avoid dropping to 1-3 with a critical 37-20 win over the Ravens.
There was speculation over which unit would bounce back in this one: Kansas City's offense or Baltimore's defense? As the box score suggests, the Chiefs' attack was able to get right in what turned out to be an advantageous matchup against the Ravens. Fantasy owners with stock in Kansas City should be thrilled after what they saw in Week 4.
The Chiefs are all the way back
1. Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes continued his dark-horse MVP campaign in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. There was hope that he could return to being an elite fantasy quarterback this year, with his defense less equipped to dominate the way it did in the last two seasons and Kansas City investing more into the protection and supporting cast around its quarterback.
Mahomes has proven that prediction correct so far. He finished with 270 yards on 25-of-37 passing, tossing four touchdowns. He carried the ball four times for just five yards in this game, but his improved mobility was on display once again, suggesting that his fantasy ceiling is significantly higher this season due to his evasiveness and scrambling.
2. Xavier Worthy
Finally, after a nearly three-week absence, Xavier Worthy suited up again for the Chiefs versus the Ravens, despite dislocating his shoulder in the season opener. It didn't take long for him to assert himself as a featured weapon in this offense.
In Week 4, he finished with 17.1 full-PPR points on five catches for 83 yards and two carries for another 38. Clearly, he's going to be a top fantasy option moving forward, even once Rashee Rice's return bumps him down the depth chart and pecking order a bit.
3. Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco had a much-needed bounce-back against Baltimore, but didn't have an explosive fantasy outing. He totaled 48 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and two catches, tallying 12.8 full-PPR points.
This was by far his best game of the season, and one that suggests a pathway back to weekly starter status with the offense returning to form. Another encouraging aspect of his Week 4 was that he was essentially benched with the contest out of hand, indicating that the Chiefs still have big plans for him this season.
