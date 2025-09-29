Arrowhead Report

3 Initial Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs Win Over Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs looked like the team of old, dropping bomb after bomb on the Baltimore Ravens in their 37-20 Week 4 win.

Andy Quach

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Coming into Week 4, there was one game that stood out above the others on the docket. That was the Kansas City Chiefs' clash against the Baltimore Ravens. This battle came with a lot of unique intrigue.

Both teams came into the year as Super Bowl hopefuls, with several recent playoff appearances between them. However, both squads went into this game at just 1-2. The Chiefs were able to avoid dropping to 1-3 with a critical 37-20 win over the Ravens.

There was speculation over which unit would bounce back in this one: Kansas City's offense or Baltimore's defense? As the box score suggests, the Chiefs' attack was able to get right in what turned out to be an advantageous matchup against the Ravens. Fantasy owners with stock in Kansas City should be thrilled after what they saw in Week 4.

The Chiefs are all the way back

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

1. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes continued his dark-horse MVP campaign in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. There was hope that he could return to being an elite fantasy quarterback this year, with his defense less equipped to dominate the way it did in the last two seasons and Kansas City investing more into the protection and supporting cast around its quarterback.

Mahomes has proven that prediction correct so far. He finished with 270 yards on 25-of-37 passing, tossing four touchdowns. He carried the ball four times for just five yards in this game, but his improved mobility was on display once again, suggesting that his fantasy ceiling is significantly higher this season due to his evasiveness and scrambling.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2. Xavier Worthy

Finally, after a nearly three-week absence, Xavier Worthy suited up again for the Chiefs versus the Ravens, despite dislocating his shoulder in the season opener. It didn't take long for him to assert himself as a featured weapon in this offense.

In Week 4, he finished with 17.1 full-PPR points on five catches for 83 yards and two carries for another 38. Clearly, he's going to be a top fantasy option moving forward, even once Rashee Rice's return bumps him down the depth chart and pecking order a bit.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

3. Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco had a much-needed bounce-back against Baltimore, but didn't have an explosive fantasy outing. He totaled 48 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and two catches, tallying 12.8 full-PPR points.

This was by far his best game of the season, and one that suggests a pathway back to weekly starter status with the offense returning to form. Another encouraging aspect of his Week 4 was that he was essentially benched with the contest out of hand, indicating that the Chiefs still have big plans for him this season.

Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.