All Signs Pointing Towards a Big Year for Chiefs WR
The Kansas City Chiefs head into the 2025 regular season with several modes of motivation from the 2024 campaign. While they won 15 games in the 2024 season, the Chiefs have become one of the most doubted franchises following a successful season in recent memory.
The countless one-score games and embarrassing Super Bowl LIX loss have led several to believe the Chiefs are going to take a step back from their successes last season. With the potential of Rashee Rice missing several games due to suspension, the Chiefs are going to need some other players to step up.
One wide receiver who should be oozing confidence going into the 2025 campaign is second-year player Xavier Worthy. Worthy filled in for Rice after he went down to injury last season, and without knowing how many games Rice will miss, it would be smart for the Chiefs to utilize a more confident Worthy in his sophomore season.
Worthy has expressed how he's gained confidence this offseason with quarterback Patrick Mahomes after spending the first year learning what Mahomes likes and doesn't like. On top of that, his teammate Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, revealed that Worthy made her super excited when he got drafted last season.
"I became like a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, 'We drafted Xavier Worthy!' And my friends are like, 'Who body snatched you? What do you mean we drafted Xavier Worthy?" Swift said on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast.
In his rookie campaign, Worthy brought in 638 receiving yards in 59 receptions. Worthy started to get more comfortable down the stretch of the season, and it showed in his performance in Super Bowl LIX. That confidence learned this offseason will lead Worthy to added success in 2025.
Worthy's speed is his biggest asset to his game, and with him becoming a player who is building confidence while pairing his god-given talent to the way he plays the game, 2025 could be the year Worthy establishes himself as a top young star in the National Football League.
Going into the second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Chiefs will need to establish some groundwork in their deep pass game, which hopefully features Worthy.
The top source for breaking Chiefs news is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, tell us your thoughts on Taylor Swift with respect to the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).