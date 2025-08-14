BREAKING: Chiefs' Rashee Rice's NFL Hearing Date Set
The Kansas City Chiefs went into training camp with wide receiver Rashee Rice fully participating, regardless of the likelihood of a suspension to be handed down by the National Football League for his involvement in a multi-car crash while speeding on a highway back in 2024.
Rice pleaded guilty earlier this offseason and got sentenced to 30 days of jail time and five years' probation, according to the Dallas County District Attorney. Rice stated earlier in training camp that he has learned from his actions and looks to proceed forward in his professional career.
However, the NFL couldn't just let this slide. The NFL had to wait until the verdict was reached in court before it could hand down its type of punishment for his actions. Recently reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the date for Rice's hearing with the NFL has been scheduled.
According to Schefter
- "Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is expected to have his disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Tuesday, Sept 30 in New York. This means that Rice now is likely to be able to play the first four weeks of this season before any potential discipline is imposed for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason."
- "With Rashee Rice’s hearing now on track for Sept. 30, this would make him eligible to play the first four weeks of the season with games against the Chargers in Brazil, the Eagles, at the Giants and the Ravens."
Rice being able to play for the first four weeks of the season would help get the Chiefs a kickstart out of the gates of the season. Given that Kansas City has some tough opponents to begin the year, this could be viewed as the best-case scenario for the franchise, depending on how long the NFL hands Rice a suspension for.
Before Rice went down to injury last season, he was on pace to be a top receiver in the league. While this certainly hinders his chance to surpass 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his professional career, the NFL has to do what's best for business, and handing punishment where punishment is due is exactly what's needed.
