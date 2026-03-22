Chiefs Should Not Consider Top WR at No. 9

Because the Kansas City Chiefs have so many needs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, they will have a slew of options with the No. 9 pick. Not only will that selection be a monumental piece in the next phase of the Patrick Mahomes era, but it will also shape the Chiefs' strategy for the rest of the draft.

A wide receiver could be in consideration for Kansas City, depending on how the board falls, and there could be a specific player sitting there for the taking. That player: Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound wideout is the most talented player at his position, and would be predominantly viewed as the best wide receiver prospect in this year's draft, but injuries have followed him throughout his career.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Those concerns surfaced again this week, as Tyson will be unable to participate in his pro day after a nagging hamstring injury, which prevented the star receiver from working out at the scouting combine, flared up during training.

Tyson's talent is undeniable, but his availability is the main concern for several teams, as it should be for the Chiefs. Here are a couple of existing circumstances why Kansas City should avoid the potential superstar receiver with the first of their two first-round picks .

Availability Has Been an Issue in Chiefs Wide Receiver Room

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Over the last two seasons, Kansas City has been short-handed in the pass-catching department due to injuries and/or suspensions. Rashee Rice has played 28 games over three seasons and could be facing another lengthy suspension in 2026. Xavier Worthy played 14 games last season, but suffered a torn labrum in the first game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs need guaranteed production, and if Tyson is on the field, he will certainly provide that, but his health has unfortunately overshadowed his ability on the field. Now, if Tyson falls far enough, Kansas City's front could think about trading up from No. 29.

Chiefs Need a Guaranteed Hit at No. 9

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City cannot afford to whiff with its inherited first-round pick. With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs never want to be in this spot again, and hitting on this pick goes a long way in turning things around next season.

Tyson is a high-risk, high-reward prospect, and many teams can afford to take that swing, but Kansas City's roster is not in a position to bet on an injury-riddled player.