Ranking Chiefs to Benefit in Fantasy from Xavier Worthy's Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver room went from a strength for them in the 2025 NFL season to a liability virtually overnight. The team knew it'd be without Rashee Rice for a significant chunk of the campaign, but they didn't expect that he'd miss the first six weeks of the year. It was originally deemed that he would play the first four games for KC before attending a hearing with the NFL that would determine his punishment for his involvement in a multi-vehicle accident in Texas.
It actually appeared like good news that Rice and the league were able to agree on a six-game suspension to begin the season instead. That was before Xavier Worthy exited the Chiefs' debut against the Los Angeles Chargers with a dislocated shoulder after a collision with Travis Kelce on a miscommunicated crossing route.
Kansas City is unsure how severe his injury is just yet. Worthy could be back within a couple of weeks, or he could miss the rest of the season if his condition requires surgery. That's obviously terrible news for the Chiefs as a team, but it could serve to benefit some of their players in fantasy football.
Which Chiefs player will benefit most from Xavier Worthy's injury?
3. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown
In a matter of weeks, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown went from the WR3 on the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart to their unquestioned top wideout. In the offseason, it was unclear how large a role Brown would play for this offense, especially with enticing talents like rookie Jalen Royals, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Skyy Moore behind him.
Now, Moore is on the San Francisco 49ers, and the two wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart are set to be out for the foreseeable future. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, Brown tallied 10 catches for 99 yards. He and his fantasy owners can expect the same level of volume until Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are back.
2. Travis Kelce
The Chiefs looked mostly lost on offense following Worthy's departure in Brazil. They were able to make it a game behind Patrick Mahomes' individual brilliance, but it certainly seemed like Kansas City had prepared to run things through Worthy for the night and had to scramble after his injury.
Hollywood Brown and Jalen Royals should be the primary downfield threats for Mahomes and the Chiefs moving forward until Rice and Worthy are back, but Travis Kelce could see a return to being Kansas City's primary possession receiver and threat in the middle of the field. He showed the quickness necessary to be a YAC monster once again. He should be a large part of Andy Reid's game plan now.
1. Jalen Royals
Jalen Royals is dealing with his own injury, having missed the entire week of practices and the Chiefs' first game against the Chargers. However, he should be back soon, with Andy Reid saying that he's progressing well in his rehabilitation from knee tendinitis.
Kansas City bought low on Royals in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after he fell due to a pedal foot tear that cost him the tail end of his junior season with the Utah Utes. He had steadily impressed throughout training camp. Once he returns, he'll have a legitimate opportunity to prove himself a viable part of this offense and a cornerstone for the team moving forward.
Find us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to follow along with all of our Chiefs' fantasy updates throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Click here to let us know your thoughts on Xavier Worthy's injury when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.