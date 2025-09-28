The WR Quartet the Chiefs Need Right Now
The Kansas City Chiefs look to win their first home game of the season by taking down the Baltimore Ravens. Both AFC franchises have a lot riding on this game, as one could reach a .500 record going into Week 5, while the other will fall to 1-3.
The Chiefs didn't fare well in their first home game this season, as they were defeated by the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles by the score of 20-17. The Ravens' offense is going to be on full display, which means that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has to be on his game if the Chiefs want to come away victorious.
Thus far into the season, Mahomes has had to have several wide receivers step up to help them win. But with the recent news of wide receiver Xavier Worthy set to make his return for the first time since Week 1, the Chiefs need these four, including Worthy, wide receivers to take charge of the game.
1. Xavier Worthy
Worthy's first game back since dislocating his shoulder in Week 1 by friendly fire will have a lot of eyes on it. With Rashee Rice out, Worthy is the Chiefs' best wide receiver when healthy. Worthy had full participation in the Chiefs' practices this week, but it all changes when they have an opponent opposing them.
Worthy will be a player to watch, as his workload remains unknown. However, the Chiefs wouldn't rush him back if he didn't feel he was ready, which should only be motivating for Chiefs Kingdom. Adding Worthy back into this wide receiving room, Kansas City gets a much-needed weapon back in its arsenal.
2. Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton has been the receiving option who has stepped up the most without Worthy and Rice available. The former second-round pick had a game to remember against the New York Giants, as he brought his touchdown total to two on the campaign.
An established deep ball threat, Thornton has the chance to continue to prove he belongs in the limelight with another strong performance for the Chiefs. One touchdown would set a new career high for Thornton, which would only build his confidence as the year continues.
3. Hollywood Brown
Hollywood Brown has been the veteran wide receiving option for Mahomes, and has also been his most targeted. Through three games, Brown has collected 19 receptions in 27 targets for 171 receiving yards.
Going up against the franchise that drafted him back in 2019 with their first-round pick, Brown would love nothing more than to put on a performance for the Chiefs Kingdom at Arrowhead Stadium.
4. Jalen Royals
The rookie wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut, but looking at the injury report, he should be good to go. Nothing would showcase the talent Royals has more than him getting a few solid receptions in while trying to help the franchise secure its second win on the season.
If Royals can become an immediate impact player, the Chiefs could see their stock rise once more, as it has fallen since starting the season with a 0-2 record before their Week 3 victory.
